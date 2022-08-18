Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
US News and World Report
China to Ease Again, Jackson Hole Looms Into View
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Will the Bad News Stop?
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Soaring gas prices, a recession looming over Europe, red-hot inflation and the euro back to near two-decade lows. It seems like there's no dearth of bad news in the region, just ahead of key flash purchasing...
US News and World Report
China's JD.com Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates
(Reuters) -JD.com Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as lockdowns in China to control the spread of the coronavirus boosted online shopping and the company's "618" shopping event. U.S.-listed shares of the Beijing-based e-commerce giant rose nearly 7% in pre-market trading. The company reported second-quarter revenue...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Summer's Over
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. If the mid-year bounce in U.S. and world markets was all about peak inflation, policy pivots and soft landings, then the summer appears to be well and truly over. Monday was the worst day for Wall...
Australian Bank Won’t Offer Loans for Gas or Diesel Cars Beyond 2025
Lewin DayIt's a bold move.
BRC Solar Selects EPC 100 V eGaN® FETs for Next Generation Solar Optimizer
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- BRC Solar GmbH has revolutionized the photovoltaic market with its power optimizer, increasing energy yield and performance of pv plants and systems. Designing-in Efficient Power Conversion’sEPC2218 100 V FETs into its next generation M500/14 power optimizer has enabled a higher current density due to the low power dissipation and the small size of the GaN FET making the critical load circuit more compact. The small parasitic capacitance and inductance of the GaN FETs creates a clean switching performance which allows good EMI behavior in the field. Another benefit of the GaN FETs is the zero reverse recovery losses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005314/en/ Next Generation Power Optimizer from BRC Uses High Efficiency GaN Transistors from EPC (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Russia's VK Drops Sberbank Venture as Part of Yandex Tech Deal
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian tech firm VK on Tuesday said it had exited its joint venture with top lender Sberbank, paving the way for a deal with competitor Yandex that may have significant ramifications on Russia's internet industry. Leading internet firm Yandex said it had agreed to sell its news aggregator...
US News and World Report
Analysis: as Ukraine War Drags On, Europe's Economy Succumbs to Crisis
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - It was meant to be Europe's stellar year. A post-pandemic spending euphoria, supported by copious government spending was set to drive the economy and help fatigued households regain a sense of normality after two dreadful years. But all that changed on Feb. 24 with Russia's invasion of...
