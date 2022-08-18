EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- BRC Solar GmbH has revolutionized the photovoltaic market with its power optimizer, increasing energy yield and performance of pv plants and systems. Designing-in Efficient Power Conversion’sEPC2218 100 V FETs into its next generation M500/14 power optimizer has enabled a higher current density due to the low power dissipation and the small size of the GaN FET making the critical load circuit more compact. The small parasitic capacitance and inductance of the GaN FETs creates a clean switching performance which allows good EMI behavior in the field. Another benefit of the GaN FETs is the zero reverse recovery losses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005314/en/ Next Generation Power Optimizer from BRC Uses High Efficiency GaN Transistors from EPC (Photo: Business Wire)

INDUSTRY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO