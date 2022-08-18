ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Transylvania County creates position for officer to oversee SROs

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Commissioners have approved a new school resource officer position that will oversee the program. On Monday evening, commissioners unanimously approved an SRO lieutenant position through the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office employs 11 school resource officers. The new...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Missing: Candler man last heard from on Aug. 16, officials say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's is asking the public for help locating a man reported missing from the Candler area. Officials say 47-year-old Shannon Dale Creasman was last heard from on Aug. 16 when he spoke with his mother. Creasman is described as approximately 5’8”...
CANDLER, NC
Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are looking for answers after two shooting incidents over the weekend. A shooting left four injured outside a nightclub on Grove Street early Saturday morning. Police are also looking into a shots fired incident on College Street late Saturday night. No one was injured. Transylvania...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Woman acquitted of first-degree murder in 2021 Asheville shooting trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a woman has been acquitted of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting incident. 25-year-old Dexter Grant was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments on June 21, 2021. Amya Collington claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The eight-day...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
National nonprofit raises concerns about Asheville's drinking water

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville residents who drink water from their tap might want to consider data that shows elevated levels of nine potentially toxic contaminants, including the man-made synthetic chemical PFAS. “Cancer is just one among many potential causes of harm of PFAS,” said Sydney Evans, a scientific...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Price of fuel continues to decline, though at a slower rate

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC

