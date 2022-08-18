Read full article on original website
Transylvania County creates position for officer to oversee SROs
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Commissioners have approved a new school resource officer position that will oversee the program. On Monday evening, commissioners unanimously approved an SRO lieutenant position through the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office employs 11 school resource officers. The new...
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Missing: Candler man last heard from on Aug. 16, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's is asking the public for help locating a man reported missing from the Candler area. Officials say 47-year-old Shannon Dale Creasman was last heard from on Aug. 16 when he spoke with his mother. Creasman is described as approximately 5’8”...
Henderson County Sheriff's Office hosts "Pack the Patrol Car" schools supplies drive
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With school just around the corner, many organizations are collecting some of the essentials students need for that first day back. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is hosting their "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply drive on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Walmart located at 250 Highlands Square Drive in Hendersonville.
Multiple gunshots reported in area of downtown Asheville; No injuries or property damage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident late Saturday night where multiple gunshots were reported. Officials say witnesses reported hearing multiple shots fired near the 550 block of College Street at 11:53 p.m. on Aug. 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots fired, followed...
'We are looking into motive,' 4 men shot in a hail of gunfire Saturday in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Our detectives are in the field right now interviewing witnesses on this,” APD Capt. Joe Silberman said when News 13 talked with Asheville Police late Monday afternoon. The search is underway for who fired more than two dozen shots outside several Asheville night...
Woman robbed at knifepoint in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the man who robbed a woman at knifepoint Saturday morning. Authorities said the woman was walking in the area of Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue about 1:04 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, when she was approached by a man who pulled a knife and held it to her throat while demanding money. After taking the woman's cash, the robber got into a truck and took off.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police are looking for answers after two shooting incidents over the weekend. A shooting left four injured outside a nightclub on Grove Street early Saturday morning. Police are also looking into a shots fired incident on College Street late Saturday night. No one was injured. Transylvania...
Woman acquitted of first-degree murder in 2021 Asheville shooting trial
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says a woman has been acquitted of first-degree murder in a 2021 shooting incident. 25-year-old Dexter Grant was shot and killed at Pisgah View Apartments on June 21, 2021. Amya Collington claimed the shooting was in self-defense. The eight-day...
Worried about water quality of French Broad River? Here's where to voice your concerns
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission will hold an in-person meeting 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 8, to hear ideas from the public on the section of the French Broad River now designated as impaired. It was given that label earlier this month because of increased development,...
Kids return to school in Haywood County, with hopes of a more 'normal' year
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Haywood County are heading back to class Monday in what will be the more “normal” start that they’ve had to a school year in a few years. Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte says he’s looking forward to even more normalcy...
"Bizarre, but miraculous" One injured after car runs off bridge, lands on another car
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was sent to the hospital on Friday in Western North Carolina after what authorities are calling a "bizarre, but miraculous vehicle collision." Franklin officials say multiple departments were dispatched to a part of U.S. Highway 64 on Aug. 19 for a report of...
Main Street becomes Sesame Street to launch Smart Start initiative for parents, caregivers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two iconic characters made an appearance in Hendersonville Saturday morning, Aug. 20 as part of Main Street Becomes Sesame Street!. Elmo and Abby Cadabby were at the Smart Start Sesame Street Party. The event featured fun for the whole family, with bounce houses, food trucks,...
Internet discount for qualifying families could save plenty
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new federal program could help you offset the cost of using the internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program offers those who qualify up to $30 off internet service. It also offers as much as $75 for qualifying households on tribal lands. Buncombe County is encouraging...
Students and teachers eager to get back to the classroom as school resumes for many
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — Many students and teachers across the mountains headed back to class on Monday. At North Canton Elementary in Haywood County, it was a successful start to the school year. Early Monday morning, eager kids waited patiently in the car line ready to get inside...
National nonprofit raises concerns about Asheville's drinking water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville residents who drink water from their tap might want to consider data that shows elevated levels of nine potentially toxic contaminants, including the man-made synthetic chemical PFAS. “Cancer is just one among many potential causes of harm of PFAS,” said Sydney Evans, a scientific...
Parents to see a price jump for school lunches thanks to inflation, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents paying for school lunches in the Haywood County School District can expect to see a price jump for the 2022-2023 calendar year. School officials say due to inflation, the price of everything is rising, including school lunches. According to Haywood County Schools Superintendent...
Vaccinations, boosters, good hygiene key to fighting COVID in the classroom, doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As students head back to the classroom, for many parents there is one thing on their minds -- avoiding COVID. As News 13 has reported, many local school districts have done away with most pandemic precautions that have been in place over the last few years.
Man, 82, honored for lifetime achievements, keeping historic Reynolds School name alive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Canton man who has spearheaded efforts to turn a historic African American high school into a community center was honored Saturday, Aug. 20, for his lifetime achievements in the community and for his dedication in keeping the name of the historic Black school alive.
Price of fuel continues to decline, though at a slower rate
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
