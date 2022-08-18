ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jones says neck procedure last winter was not football-related

By Dan Benton
 5 days ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 season because of a mysterious neck injury that the team refused to elaborate on.

Initially, the injury was played off as minor. Each week, then-head coach Joe Judge seemed to indicate Jones had a chance of returning. But each week, those odds became longer.

On Dec. 20, Jones was placed on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

Fast forward to April, when Jones revealed that he would soon be cleared to practice.

“Yeah, I’ll be cleared and ready to go,” Jones told reporters as OTAs opened.

True to his word, Jones was ultimately cleared, and little more was made of the injury. He conducted offseason workouts with his teammates and participated in minicamp. He hasn’t missed any time since training camp opened in July.

However, during a post-practice press conference this week, there appeared to be a surgical scar on Jones’ lower neck.

It turns out Jones did undergo a procedure last winter. But he suggests it had nothing to do with last year’s neck injury.

Rather, Jones claims, it was not related to football.

Because of the tight-lipped nature regarding Jones’ injury, there’s no way to know how accurate that statement is. But it also doesn’t seem to matter. Jones has been healthy throughout camp and has missed only a single snap that generated buzz for non-injury-related reasons.

The scar resembles that of disk surgery or tracheostomy surgery, but that’s only speculative. Unless Jones reveals the nature of his injury and/or procedure, there’s no way to know.

Ultimately, however, it does not appear to have impacted his ability on the field, and he is slated to start Week 1.

Reported details for contract of Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson released

The Baltimore Ravens traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft, sending shockwaves throughout the league. Baltimore then decided not to draft anyone at the position, and didn’t sign a veteran for a long time. However, on Friday it was made known by Ian Rapoport that the team was expected to sign long-time Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cowboys put veteran TE on IR, cut four others, to make 80-man deadline

Five more Cowboys are cleaning out their locker at The Star in Frisco. With a 3 p.m. deadline to trim the roster to 80 players, the Cowboys have announced that linebacker Christian Sam, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, and cornerback Quandre Mosely have been waived. News of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu’s cut had been announced earlier in the day. Veteran tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles issue, ending his 2022 season.
