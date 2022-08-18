TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO