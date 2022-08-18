Read full article on original website
Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues
Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building. The Suffolk County Health Department and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal's Office responded to do an inspection Monday after the tenants, who are seniors and mostly disabled, complained of burst pipes, water damage and mold.
Monday’s flooding consumes pickup truck in Woodbridge
Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in various parts of New Jersey, including Middlesex County, where flooding consumed a pickup truck in Woodbridge.
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
Parts of New Jersey experience flooding during periods of heavy rain
New Jersey saw some much-needed rain on Monday, which caused major flooding around parts of the state.
Barton Orchards fire burns down several buildings, damages vehicles
The fire broke out around 1 p.m. It burned down several buildings and damaged vehicles.
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
FDNY battles 3-alarm structure fire in Brooklyn; several tenants evacuated
Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire in Williamsburg early this morning.
ALERT CENTER: Rollover auto accident in Rhinebeck traps person inside vehicle
Authorities say Rhinebeck fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Mill Street and Route 9 for a rollover auto accident with a person left entrapped inside a vehicle around 10 p.m. Friday.
Squished! Jersey City middle school student discovers way to battle spotted lanternfly invasion
With invasive spotted lanternflies swarming again this summer, New Jersey residents are advised to stomp the harmful creatures on sight whenever they can. It's often easier said than done. Those things are quick. They seem to sense you coming and jump out of the way just before your foot comes down on top of them.
Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash
A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
ALERT CENTER: Suspects wanted for setting fire to buses in Valley Stream
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home
Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
Police: 1 dead after SUV crashes on Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh
Police say at least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in Westchester.
Police: Body discovered floating in waters of Long Beach
Police say a body was found floating in the waters of Long Beach.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Fordham family: Home property managers are ignoring rat infestation
A family in Fordham is on edge over a constant battle with rats in their home that they say has been going on for years.
Police: Body of man pulled from waters of Long Beach
The Homicide Squad and Long Beach Police are investigating after a man was pulled from the water Saturday.
Officers: Man’s face seriously burned in firework accident at Commack block party
Officers say a 67-year-old man was at a block party at a home on 5 Diellen Ct. around 10 p.m. when the firework exploded and hit him in the face.
