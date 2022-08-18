ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

News 12

Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues

Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building. The Suffolk County Health Department and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal's Office responded to do an inspection Monday after the tenants, who are seniors and mostly disabled, complained of burst pipes, water damage and mold.
News 12

Port Jervis man dies in 1-car crash

A Port Jervis man was killed in a one-car crash in Sullivan County. State police say it happened on State Route 55 in Barryville, located in the Town of Highland on Friday night. Police say 22-year-old Jason Reed was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle. The 2022...
News 12

Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home

Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
