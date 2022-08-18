ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Active shooter drills return with start of schools in W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active shooter drills like the ones held at Sissonville High School are one way Kanawha County Schools is trying to prevent a school shooting. Safety and Security Director Keith Vititoe said they have been doing them for years, though this year the Uvalde shooting is fresh on their minds.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Marshall University students return for first day of classes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Classes have started for the new semester at Marshall University. The first classes of the school year started Monday morning. This year's incoming class of freshmen numbers about 700 students. On Monday, everyone gets down to business by cracking open the books. "I'm kind of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Education
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
wchstv.com

Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County deputies discover body in Cross Lanes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies discovered a body in Cross Lanes after they conducted a well-being check. Deputies responded on Friday to the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. While at the scene, deputies found a body, Sgt. Ana Pile, spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Students at Nitro, Poca high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Far away from the bright lights and the cheers that recognize their dedication and success on the athletic fields, these high school students are working hard and excelling on another front – in the classroom. Emily Scipio, a senior at Nitro High School, and...
NITRO, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Free School#K12
wchstv.com

Charleston police investigating shooting on West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm. It happened about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Central Avenue. Charleston police said the victim was uncooperative in the investigation. He was taken to the hospital but expected to be released soon.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Flash flooding strikes Southern West Virginia Sunday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Another stalled line of heavy rain and thunderstorms produced between 2 to 5 inches of rain Sunday morning from northern Logan County into Boone County. The hardest-hit area appeared to be around Danville, with the following roads closed or partially closed:. 3400 block of Big...
DANVILLE, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wchstv.com

Make-A-Wish surprises 9-year-old Charleston boy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A "wish" was granted for a family from Charleston on Sunday in honor of their 9-year-old son who is battling cancer. Make-A-Wish Foundation and West Virginia American Water teamed up to surprise the Wright family with a Beach Day For Wishes at Magic Island in Charleston and a vacation to Florida.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three fire departments respond to house fire near St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said three fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire near St. Albans. Dispatchers say the call came in about 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Rust Street. There were people living in the home, but everyone got out...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Food Quest: Backwoods Bar & Grill

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — If the road ever takes you to Sissonville, you might want to stop by the Backwoods Bar & Grill. Nestled in rural Kanawha County is one of the tastiest local eateries. "Just where we are it's so secluded, not much around here," co-owner Carrie Summers...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Weather alert begins Sunday as slow moving cold front approaches

Hot and humid conditions are allowing for isolated showers and thunderstorms to continue into Saturday evening. Due to the slow moving nature of Saturday's storms, isolated high water issues can not be ruled out with any lingering downpours. Anticipate increasing clouds into Saturday night, with perhaps a few stray showers...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy