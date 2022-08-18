Read full article on original website
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
Man Pulled Gun on Employee in Columbus Convenience Store
COLUMBUS, OH – Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a...
BCI: Thousands of guns, ammunition found on property involved in deadly standoff near Columbus
KNOX COUNTY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has provided an update on their investigation into a deadly shooting involving officers near Columbus. According to a release, the shooting occurred after a standoff that lasted multiple hours Friday into Saturday morning between two people — Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53 — and officers.
WSYX ABC6
Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus
KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
myfox28columbus.com
Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man steals gun from Waverly Walmart
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a gun from Walmart. Authorities say the gun, a muzzleloader rifle, was stolen Saturday evening. Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect should contact the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179 or by email...
Man caught on video allegedly stealing wallet in east Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released surveillance video of a man allegedly stealing the wallet of an east Columbus store employee as they attempt to identify the suspect. On February 3 just after 11:00 a.m., the man is seen taking the wallet from the checkout counter at a store located on the 1200 […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
2 fatal shootings on same east Columbus street days apart
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect for the fatal shooting on Aug. 15. A second victim was shot at the same location just days later.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was charged with assault after authorities say he attacked a corrections officer inside the Ross County Jail. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road on August 12. Reports say 22-year-old Caleb Simmons had...
17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
myfox28columbus.com
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after two children were found wandering alone
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested for active felony warrants after officers responded to a call of two young children found alone, playing in the middle of a busy street. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Second Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Reports say officers...
Columbus Police Searching for Woman Who is Part of Larger Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a woman who is believed to...
Ross County veteran deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for missing Circleville man with schizophrenia, other medical conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered missing adult alert for a Circleville man who needs medications for several medical conditions including paranoia and schizophrenia. Deputies said Virgil Norris Johnson, 69, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Arapaho Drive in Circleville. He suffers...
Lancaster PD: Car stolen with 1-year-old inside found safe, searching for suspect
LANCASTER, Ohio — Police are asking for information on the suspect who stole a car with a 1-year-old child inside in Lancaster on Friday. The car was stolen from the Circle K parking lot on the 900 block of East Main Street and later found safe with the child inside about half a mile away on North Mount Pleasant Avenue near East Mulberry Street.
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 women steal from Old Navy in Easton three separate times in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Divison of Police is searching for two suspects who stole nearly $400 from a store in Easton. Police said two women entered an Old Navy three separate times in July, stealing an estimated total of $380. Each time the suspects entered the store...
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
