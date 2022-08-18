ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

BCI: Thousands of guns, ammunition found on property involved in deadly standoff near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has provided an update on their investigation into a deadly shooting involving officers near Columbus. According to a release, the shooting occurred after a standoff that lasted multiple hours Friday into Saturday morning between two people — Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53 — and officers.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Over 1,000 guns found in compound following Knox County shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — State agents seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from a Knox County compound where two brothers are accused of firing at law enforcement. Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, were fatally shot by police Saturday after a lengthy standoff...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — Two suspects are dead after officers responded to a shots fired call in Knox County Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Friday night just before midnight, shots were fired at a car from a property on Gilchrest Road. The shots were believed to be fired from at least two people, Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Brothers die in Knox County shootout with law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers died after firing shots at law enforcement from a compound Saturday in Knox County, the sheriff said. The incident caused a shelter-in-place advisory for residents as heavily armed law enforcement in armored vehicles attempted to bring an end to the situation. The Knox...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man steals gun from Waverly Walmart

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole a gun from Walmart. Authorities say the gun, a muzzleloader rifle, was stolen Saturday evening. Anyone with information on the theft or the suspect should contact the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179 or by email...
WAVERLY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man accused of assaulting a jail corrections officer in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was charged with assault after authorities say he attacked a corrections officer inside the Ross County Jail. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Valley Road on August 12. Reports say 22-year-old Caleb Simmons had...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after two children were found wandering alone

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was arrested for active felony warrants after officers responded to a call of two young children found alone, playing in the middle of a busy street. Officers responded to the 300 block of East Second Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Reports say officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County veteran deputy dies

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
COLUMBUS, OH

