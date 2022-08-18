ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nasdaq Turns Lower; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning negative on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.59% to 32,868.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.12% to 12,366.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 4,125.49. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 3.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
Benzinga

Two Dividend Stocks Legendary Investor George Soros Is Holding Through The Tumultuous Markets

As many notable investors submit their 13F SEC filings, we can gain a better understanding of market sentiment by monitoring their portfolios. With many investors split on market direction, investing in stocks with attractive betas, strong earnings, and dividend yields can prove to be beneficial. Here are two dividend stocks that George Soros holds in Soros Fund Management.
Benzinga

American Vanguard Shares Gain On $20M Accelerated Share Repurchase Plan

American Vanguard Corp. AVD has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan. AVD will repurchase $20 million worth of its common stock under the plan. The repurchase will be in addition to its existing 10b5-1 repurchase plan dated March 14, 2022. Chairman and CEO Eric G. Wintemute commented, "By...
Benzinga

$5.6 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Best Performing Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Vivakor VIVK stock rose 23.9% to $1.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 513.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million. China...
Benzinga

Global X ETFs Survey: American Perspective on Digital Assets Exposure

In August 2022, we surveyed 310 individuals in the U.S. on their attitudes towards and familiarity with the digital assets space. The purpose of the survey was to see how much the average investor knew about digital assets and their willingness to invest within the sector. Topics ranged from appealing aspects of blockchain technology to concerns hindering widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 195 stocks hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Intel INTC. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Advanced Emissions Solns ADES saw the most significant move...
Benzinga

Dick's Sporting Goods Benefits From 'Strong Demand,' Says This Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS with a price target of $125.00 (10.7% upside). Feldman said DKS had a solid 2Q22 EPS beat, with both sales and profitability coming in stronger than expected. The guidance raise despite...
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Cosmos Hub Rises More Than 9% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Cosmos Hub's ATOM/USD price has risen 9.0% to $11.83. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $11.46 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.45. The chart...
Benzinga

Dow Dips 450 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 450 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.38% to 33,243.24 while the NASDAQ fell 2.11% to 12,436.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.69% to 4,156.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
Benzinga

Target Chief Accounting Officer Trades $213K In Company Stock

Matthew A Liegel, Chief Accounting Officer at Target TGT, reported a large insider sell on August 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target. The total transaction amounted to $213,084.
