By Laura Wagner

The best way to learn is to teach, the saying goes. UHD students recently discovered the truth of that maxim, among other lessons, after teaching more than 80 K-12 students and their families about nutrition and health science at a UHD service-learning project in Houston’s Northline community. Led by...
New Parking Options & Rates Effective Aug. 22

UHD Parking & Transportation Services announced three changes taking effect today, Aug. 22. First, the good news: new parking permit options are available to accommodate staff with hybrid schedules!. Now the bad news: visitor parking and parking violations will cost more. Take a look at the tables below for complete...
