Although Ashley Olsen has an extensive dating history, the "Double, Double Toil and Trouble" star has consistently remained private when it comes to her love life. In fact, she keeps a low-key profile in every avenue of her adult life. "We were raised to be discreet people," Ashley's twin sister, Mary-Kate, told i-D. Even in her work, Ashley, as well as her sister, prefer to be behind the scenes. "We didn't want to be in front of [our brand], we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us," Ashley said. "It was really about the product."

