Tractors, chicken BBQ, dance fill Randolph
Randolph celebrated its 54th annual chicken barbeque dinner and street dance Saturday. The event is a benefit for the Randolph/Hampton Fire District. Earlier in the day, the Randolph FFA Alumni held its 10th tractor and truck pull with proceeds benefiting the FFA Alumni Scholarship Fund. The two events filled Randolph...
Bears fall 7-1 to Buckman in first round at state
The Cannon Falls Bears saw their season come to an end Saturday night in Faribault with a 7-1 loss to the Buckman Billygoats in the first round of the Class C State Tournament. The Bears’ bats fell silent as they managed just four hits and four walks against Billygoat starter...
Letter to the Editor: Noise after midnight
Fireworks in the middle of the street – downtown Cannon Falls. Whooping and screaming by a group of folks. 12:50 a.m.: Now the pickup trucks with the very loud (or no mufflers) start revving up their engines on Main Street to the delightful screams of the folks on the sidewalk.
Special election planed for board vacancy
Goodhue County Commissioner Paul Drotos’s death means his seat is vacant and must be filled in a special election. At the last county board meeting, the commissioners were given options for next steps in filling the vacancy. That means Susan Betcher is out as the interim commissioner less than...
