Community college students across the county went back to school on Monday. This fall, almost 45,000 of them are attending classes in the San Diego Community College District. For the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, the district is completely reopened with most students on campus at City, Mesa, and Miramar Colleges along with the San Diego College of Continuing Education school.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO