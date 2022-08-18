Read full article on original website
KPBS
One Book, One San Diego Announces 2022 Titles
One Book, One San Diego has announced the selections for the 2022 region-wide read: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett has been chosen for adult readers; “The Magic Fish” written and illustrated by Trung Le Nguyen for teens and tweens; and “We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom and illustrated by Michaela Goade for children.
KPBS
San Diego State neighbors complain about out-of-control parties as students return to campus
School is back on the Sand Diego State University Mesa and there are already complaints about off campus parties. KPBS Reporter Alexander Nguyen has more. San Diego State University greeted students on the first day of the semester on Monday and while it is a new year, some things are much the same.
KPBS
Chula Vista residents have mixed reactions as bayfront project begins
Starting today some temporary and permanent road closures are in effect around Chula Vista Bayfront. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says they’re due to the construction of public roads and infrastructure of the future Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. The Chula Vista Bayfront is finally getting its long-promised redevelopment,...
KPBS
Community college students go back to school as SDCCD plans for a post-pandemic future
Community college students across the county went back to school on Monday. This fall, almost 45,000 of them are attending classes in the San Diego Community College District. For the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, the district is completely reopened with most students on campus at City, Mesa, and Miramar Colleges along with the San Diego College of Continuing Education school.
KPBS
Mayor Gloria prefers 'Midway Rising' to redevelop Sports Arena property
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Monday announced his preferred redevelopment plan for the city-owned 48-acre Sports Arena property: Midway Rising. The announcement was not a surprise, given that Midway Rising ranked first among five contenders when city staff last updated the City Council on the project in the spring. Officials credit the development team with offering the most low-income affordable housing, which state law requires the city to prioritize when redeveloping public land.
KPBS
Wildfire sweeps through Pine Valley area
A wildfire burned over swaths of rugged hilly terrain in the Pine Valley area Monday, blackening dozens of acres but posing no immediate structural threats as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames. The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly after 11:30 a.m. off Pine Creek Road in...
