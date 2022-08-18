Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
City's newest hiking trail is a first for Shawnee Park and west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new spot for hiking in Louisville, and those behind the project say they believe the location is unique. "In terms of a hiking trail, we do believe it's the first one in west Louisville," said Bennett Knox, executive director of Wilderness Louisville, Inc. The...
wdrb.com
Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
Comments / 0