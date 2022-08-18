ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Louisville organization holds cook-off focused on solving food insecurity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual vegan-inspired cook-off was held in west Louisville on Saturday. Change Today, Change Tomorrow hosted a Healthy Change event at its headquarters on South 15th Street, sharing 100 bags of free produce grown at Cleav's Family Market. The Black-owned produce included herbal teas and organic supplements from Health Daddy Wow, along with fresh pressed juices by Leo's Juice Bar.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy