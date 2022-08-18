ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

kymkemp.com

Some Evacuation Orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Humboldt County Downgraded

Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Orders for zones HUM-E063-B, HUM-E063-A, HUM-E077-C, and HUM-E077-B have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings. RE-POPULATION UPDATE: The EVACUATION ORDERS...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Brenda Tuxford Gallery’s ‘Coffee House Moments’ Exhibition Runs Until September 30th

This is a press release from the Brenda Tuxford Gallery:. “Coffee House Moments,” a new community exhibition of artworks celebrating coffee, is on view through September 30 at Ink People Center for the Arts’ Brenda Tuxford Gallery. Organized by Eureka artist Emily Reinhart, the group show features paintings, drawings, and ceramics that take the daily ritual of coffee as the starting point for creative exploration. Participant artists include Yuliya Kinnunen, Cleo Carrino, Soph Kastel, Neveah Cox, Sophie Ell, Jan Ramsey, Loryn White, Claire MacKenzie, Emily Reinhart, and Korinza Endsley.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

California Allocates Millions for Transportation Infrastructure in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on September 3rd

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Juried Exhibition: Celebrating 15 Years of Ingrid Nickelsen’s Legacy. This exhibition, the first all-women juried exhibition at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, pays homage to Ingrid Nickelsen and to the legacy she created in support of women artists in Humboldt County. View works by Humboldt County Women Artists selected by Juror Joan Gold. The Trust will be awarding six thousand dollars in prize money to artists participating in the juried show during an awards ceremony prior to Arts Alive on Saturday, August 6, at 5:30 pm.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Community Donates $400k to Providence St. Joseph Hospital

Press release from Providence St. Joseph Hospital:. The Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka Foundation is excited to announce their most popular fundraiser – “Laughter is the Best Medicine 5” was a resounding success. The event took place on Friday, August 12 and raised over $400,000 to support patient care at St. Joseph Hospital. The sold-out fundraiser featured a performance by national comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Colin Quinn and was attended by over 200 community members.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata & Mad River Transit System Updating Bus Route Schedule Tomorrow

The Arcata and Mad River Transit System (A&MRTS), which manages public transportation in the City of Arcata, will adjust the bus route schedule beginning on Monday, August 22. When Cal Poly Humboldt is in session, A&MRTS will be running the Red and Gold Routes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Orange Route from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Friday.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted

Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Reclaiming Mouralherwaqh: Wiyot Tribe Acquires Culturally Significant Forest Land Near King Salmon

Members of the Wiyot Tribe and other community members gathered near King Salmon on Friday afternoon to celebrate the transfer of a 46-acre piece of land to the Wiyot people. The property – known by the Wiyot as “Mouralherwaqh,” which means “wolf’s house” – is one of the the last undeveloped pieces of land in this section of Humboldt County and is ecologically rich and diverse, containing wetlands, meadows and spruce forest and is full of native plants and wildlife.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

This ‘Gentle Boy’ Needs a Nice New Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Dexter. I am a neutered male, black and white...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Tracy John Cote’, 1963-2022

Our beloved father, brother and uncle Tracy John Cote’ passed away on July 12, 2022 from heart failure. He was 59 years old. He was currently working as a caretaker on a ranch in Shelter Cove, a job he loved very much. Tracy was born in Eureka, the eighth...
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State

Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

$10,000 Reward for Missing 60-Year-Old in Trinity County

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for a 60-year-old man who went missing near Weaverville. In June, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department reported that Frederick “Kevin” Montes was likely traveling on foot and possibly carrying a greyish backpack. Today, the following press release from the Trinity...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Tribal Police and HCSO Deputies Arrest Man With a Gun

This is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On August 20, 2022, Officer N. Flores was responding as backup to Humboldt County Deputies on a man with a gun call incident on Shoemaker Road.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!

This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam

The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

