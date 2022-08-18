Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Some Evacuation Orders for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Humboldt County Downgraded
Press release from California Interagency Incident Management Team 14 :. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Orders for zones HUM-E063-B, HUM-E063-A, HUM-E077-C, and HUM-E077-B have been downgraded to Evacuation Warnings. RE-POPULATION UPDATE: The EVACUATION ORDERS...
kymkemp.com
Brenda Tuxford Gallery’s ‘Coffee House Moments’ Exhibition Runs Until September 30th
This is a press release from the Brenda Tuxford Gallery:. “Coffee House Moments,” a new community exhibition of artworks celebrating coffee, is on view through September 30 at Ink People Center for the Arts’ Brenda Tuxford Gallery. Organized by Eureka artist Emily Reinhart, the group show features paintings, drawings, and ceramics that take the daily ritual of coffee as the starting point for creative exploration. Participant artists include Yuliya Kinnunen, Cleo Carrino, Soph Kastel, Neveah Cox, Sophie Ell, Jan Ramsey, Loryn White, Claire MacKenzie, Emily Reinhart, and Korinza Endsley.
kymkemp.com
California Allocates Millions for Transportation Infrastructure in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
kymkemp.com
Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on September 3rd
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Juried Exhibition: Celebrating 15 Years of Ingrid Nickelsen’s Legacy. This exhibition, the first all-women juried exhibition at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, pays homage to Ingrid Nickelsen and to the legacy she created in support of women artists in Humboldt County. View works by Humboldt County Women Artists selected by Juror Joan Gold. The Trust will be awarding six thousand dollars in prize money to artists participating in the juried show during an awards ceremony prior to Arts Alive on Saturday, August 6, at 5:30 pm.
kymkemp.com
[ UPDATE 8 p.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Sending Up Menacing Column of Smoke
This afternoon, residents of the Humboldt Bay region can see a huge column of smoke rising to the west east. This is a pyrocumulus column from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Yesterday afternoon, the Campbell Fire which had been in large part contained, crossed over Cedar Creek from the Waterman...
lostcoastoutpost.com
VEHICLE vs. PIPES: One Lane of Broadway Closed in Front of Hilfiker Pipe Co.
Emergency personnel are on scene at Hilfiker Pipe Co. on Broadway in Eureka after what appears to be a single-vehicle collision involving a driver who careened off the road. A tow truck is in the process of pulling a white sedan off a pile of concrete culverts piled in front of the business.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCO “OES: RE-POPULATION UPDATE: EVACUATION ORDERS for zones HUM-E063-B, E063-A, E077-C…”
For the record, it’s a scorching 70°F in Eureka today. Not saying that that’s what is responsible for this unfortunate Old Town scene, but it crossed LoCO’s fragile, coastal-dwelling minds. The California Retired Teacher Association is giving away lots and lots of money in the form...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Guy Fieri is Coming to Town to Host the Big Homestyle Chili Cook-Off at the Humboldt County Fair
The Mayor of Flavortown is en route! Humboldt’s favorite frosty-tipped celebrity chef Guy Fieri is coming to town on Wednesday to host the Homestyle Chili Cook-Off at the Humboldt County Fair in Ferndale. This year’s chili cook-off will benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the North Coast. Local...
kymkemp.com
Community Donates $400k to Providence St. Joseph Hospital
Press release from Providence St. Joseph Hospital:. The Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka Foundation is excited to announce their most popular fundraiser – “Laughter is the Best Medicine 5” was a resounding success. The event took place on Friday, August 12 and raised over $400,000 to support patient care at St. Joseph Hospital. The sold-out fundraiser featured a performance by national comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Colin Quinn and was attended by over 200 community members.
kymkemp.com
Arcata & Mad River Transit System Updating Bus Route Schedule Tomorrow
The Arcata and Mad River Transit System (A&MRTS), which manages public transportation in the City of Arcata, will adjust the bus route schedule beginning on Monday, August 22. When Cal Poly Humboldt is in session, A&MRTS will be running the Red and Gold Routes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Orange Route from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Friday.
kymkemp.com
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Reclaiming Mouralherwaqh: Wiyot Tribe Acquires Culturally Significant Forest Land Near King Salmon
Members of the Wiyot Tribe and other community members gathered near King Salmon on Friday afternoon to celebrate the transfer of a 46-acre piece of land to the Wiyot people. The property – known by the Wiyot as “Mouralherwaqh,” which means “wolf’s house” – is one of the the last undeveloped pieces of land in this section of Humboldt County and is ecologically rich and diverse, containing wetlands, meadows and spruce forest and is full of native plants and wildlife.
kymkemp.com
This ‘Gentle Boy’ Needs a Nice New Home
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Dexter. I am a neutered male, black and white...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Tracy John Cote’, 1963-2022
Our beloved father, brother and uncle Tracy John Cote’ passed away on July 12, 2022 from heart failure. He was 59 years old. He was currently working as a caretaker on a ranch in Shelter Cove, a job he loved very much. Tracy was born in Eureka, the eighth...
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
kymkemp.com
$10,000 Reward for Missing 60-Year-Old in Trinity County
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for a 60-year-old man who went missing near Weaverville. In June, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department reported that Frederick “Kevin” Montes was likely traveling on foot and possibly carrying a greyish backpack. Today, the following press release from the Trinity...
kymkemp.com
Tribal Police and HCSO Deputies Arrest Man With a Gun
This is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On August 20, 2022, Officer N. Flores was responding as backup to Humboldt County Deputies on a man with a gun call incident on Shoemaker Road.
kymkemp.com
Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!
This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam
The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
