First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Investigators are seeking witnesses to a commercial burglary that occurred at a store in the 600 block of Colorado Boulevard at 4:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. An unidentified man was seen throwing a rock to shatter the front glass door to break in and steal more than $1,000 from the business. He was described as a 30-45-year-old man standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie, gloves, pants and sneakers.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO