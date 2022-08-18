ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Pasadena Educational Foundation Announces 7 New Board Members

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Seven new members were recently elected to the Pasadena Educatonal Foundation’s board of directors: Karen Burgess, Karina Montilla Edmonds, Carina Jacob, Richard Kidd, Steven Miller, Mabell Garcia Paine and Patrick Zarifian. The election was held at the...
PASADENA, CA
BUSD Students Return With Renewed Energy

First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burbank students made their way back to campuses Monday with an energy that had not been seen in years. The Burbank Unified School District managed to keep its doors open in 2021-22 despite the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that experience gave teachers, administrators and parents a sense of optimism this year.
BURBANK, CA
Eat Healthy at Pasadena Certified Farmers’ Markets

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. We have school snacks ready for those hungry students back in the classroom available at the Pasadena Certified Farmers’ Markets. Located at Victory Park, 2641 and 2575 Paloma St., on Saturday and Villa-Parke Community Center, 363 E....
PASADENA, CA
Students Return to School; Hopes High for ‘Normal’ Year

First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. It was the first day of a new school year full of new faces for the La Cañada Unified School District on Monday, and with it came a feeling Superintendent Wendy Sinnette had not sensed since before the coronavirus pandemic.
EDUCATION
Chiefs First on the Scene at Fire

First published in the Aug. 11 print issue of the San Marino Tribune. San Marino Fire Chief Mario Rueda and Division Chief Mark Dondanville responded to a house fire last Tuesday when they returned to the station shortly before noon after a morning of inspections. Dondanville observed smoke in the...
SAN MARINO, CA
Crimes and Arrests

First published in the Aug. 20 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Investigators are seeking witnesses to a commercial burglary that occurred at a store in the 600 block of Colorado Boulevard at 4:43 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. An unidentified man was seen throwing a rock to shatter the front glass door to break in and steal more than $1,000 from the business. He was described as a 30-45-year-old man standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and wearing a dark hoodie, gloves, pants and sneakers.
GLENDALE, CA
Burbank Police Department Crime Log

— Officers were flagged down by a victim at 6 a.m. on Aug 10. The victim stated a man tried to strike him on Sepulveda Boulevard. The victim told officers he was fearful for his safety. Officers located the suspect who subsequently fled from officers. He was ultimately arrested and placed on $30,000 bail.
BURBANK, CA
LCUSD Projects Additional $4.6M in Revenue

First published in the Aug. 18 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. With a record $308 billion state budget signed June 30, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised to invest more than ever in education, and La Cañada Unified School District’s updated budget indicates that he delivered. Melissa Greenwood,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
