The Pixel 6A is the latest and most affordable model in Google's lineup of Pixel phones, and right now, you can pick it up for even less. Amazon is currently offering $50 off all color variants of this budget-friendly 5G Android phone, so you can pick it up in chalk, charcoal or sage for just $399. That matches the lowest price we've seen since this phone first hit shelves last month. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but discounts on the latest phones rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

