Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Why Don't MacBooks Have Touchscreens?
Having reviewed practically every MacBook since the beginning of the Intel Mac era to the current M2 chip versions, I've seen a lot of features added, taken away, and sometimes added back again. That goes for HDMI ports, SD card slots and even the MagSafe connector. But one occasionally requested feature that has never been part of an Apple-made computer is a touchscreen.
CNET
5 Reasons to Ditch Google for DuckDuckGo
It's no secret that some companies track you across the internet. You can see this in action when you search for a new shirt online, and for days afterwards you see nothing but ads for shirts. These trackers and ads can be annoying, and one step some people have taken to combat them is to use DuckDuckGo.
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iOS 16 Beta: Check Out All the New Features for iPhone
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple previewed iOS 16, the next major version of iPhone software, at its 2022 developers conference, and now the OS has entered a public beta. Why it matters. iOS 16 rolls out this...
CNET
Instagram Copies 'Anti-Instagram' App BeReal in Latest Experiment
It was only a matter of time before Instagram copied another rival. The photo-and-video service, owned by Facebook parent company Meta, has been experimenting internally with a feature called IG Candid that looks identical to the popular French social media app BeReal. Dubbed the "anti-Instagram," BeReal is an app where users get notified once a day to share an unfiltered photo with their friends within 2 minutes.
CNET
Best Handheld Game Console in 2022
There's been a welcome revival of portable game systems over the past few years. Even though phones and tablets already do a fine job of playing tons of great portable games, dedicated devices can provide unique features, exclusive games or extra power to do things your phone can't. It almost feels like a return to the mid-2010s era of the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita.
CNET
MoviePass Returns in Beta Sept. 5 With $10 Starting Price, Waitlist Opens Thursday
MoviePass will begin its next life as a credit-based movie theater subscription service on Labor Day, with prices starting at $10. The service, which is relaunching under MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes, will launch in beta. Waitlist sign-ups will open starting this Thursday at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on the MoviePass website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Amazon Smart Thermostat vs. Ecobee3 Lite: Find the Right Affordable Smart Thermostat
The Amazon Smart Thermostat is our favorite overall smart thermostat. It's affordable, easy to install and simple to use in the Alexa app -- or with Alexa voice commands. That said, the Ecobee3 Lite also has a lot to offer. It works with Google Assistant and Siri as well as Alexa, and is compatible with a remote temperature sensor that's sold separately.
CNET
Elon Musk Says a Neuralink Update Is Coming on Halloween
If you're spooked by the idea of implants directly inserted in the brain to allow humans to communicate directly with computers, then Elon Musk is planning a Halloween trick direct from your nightmares. The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted Monday that a "progress update show & tell" will take place Oct. 31...
CNET
What Is 3D Printing?
Spend any time at an online craft market like Etsy, and you'll notice a lot of the products there are 3D printed or include 3D-printed parts. But what do we actually mean by that, and how easy is it to start 3D printing your own items?. The answer isn't as...
CNET
This Belkin Hi-Fi Bluetooth Smart Speaker Is Over Half Off Today at Best Buy
The Belkin SoundForm Elite is a sleek, powerful home Bluetooth smart speaker that boasts hi-fi sound and wireless charging, and right now you can pick one up for over half off the usual price. Today only, Best Buy has this high-tech speaker on sale for just $90, a discount of $110. This is an incredible deal, and it's only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
CNET
Woot's Audio Sale Knocks Hundreds Off Top-Rated Headphones, Speakers and More
In the market for a new pair of earbuds? What about a portable Bluetooth speaker? Or maybe you're looking to pick up a powerful subwoofer for your home theater set-up? Well right now at Woot, you can grab all of that -- and much more -- at a bargain. Today only, Woot is running a "random audio" sale where you'll find deals on both new and refurbished headphones, speakers and more equipment from a variety of different brands. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so be sure to get your order in before then.
CNET
Amazon Deal Knocks The Pixel 6A Back to All-Time Low Price of $399
The Pixel 6A is the latest and most affordable model in Google's lineup of Pixel phones, and right now, you can pick it up for even less. Amazon is currently offering $50 off all color variants of this budget-friendly 5G Android phone, so you can pick it up in chalk, charcoal or sage for just $399. That matches the lowest price we've seen since this phone first hit shelves last month. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but discounts on the latest phones rarely last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
CNET
6 Reasons the X1 Credit Card Is Worth the Wait
The X1 Card* is a unique new credit card that offers innovative features in security, rewards and credit-building features. You can't sign up for it immediately -- I had to spend six months on the waitlist to get my invite -- but the wait will pay off if you get approved.
CNET
Best Outdoor Projector for 2022
Enjoying a movie with your family is great. Enjoying it outside, relaxing under the stars, is even better. As projectors have gotten smaller, brighter, and cheaper, it's become easier than ever to set up a backyard movie night. You can choose between easily portable, battery-powered models, or wired models with built-in streaming and tons of brightness.
CNET
Save $300 on a 14-inch Chromebook From HP, Bringing the Price to Just $399
It's back to school season, and if you're still looking for a laptop, consider a 2-in-1. They're versatile, which allows for more flexibility -- a great feature for those on the go. Many school districts use Chromebooks, so if you just need a computer to handle the basics, consider the 2021 HP Chromebook x360 14c. It's one of our favorite Chromebooks for 2022, and right now you can snag this 2-in-1 for just $399 at Best Buy. That's a savings of $300.
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
CNET
Amazon Has Slashed Prices on Fire Tablets by as Much as 44%
If you're in the market for a new tablet, one of Amazon's Fire tablets may be worth considering. With a variety of sizes and designs available, there's a Fire tablet to suit everyone's needs. With so many options in their collection, it's no wonder they're so popular. Plus, the Fire tablet lineup is more affordable than a lot of the competition.
CNET
The Best Heating Pads: According the CNET Staff That Use Them
Almost every modern job comes with aches and pains. Whether you're in the trades or you sit behind a desk, some part of your body probably hurts when you've finished for the day. Lower back and hip pain are common complaints for those of us who spend all day sitting -- especially if we aren't using the best office chair we can. I used a wooden stool for months. Don't judge me.
Comments / 0