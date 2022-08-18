Read full article on original website
Officials: Stabbing incident in York Co. leaves two dead, two seriously injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE: A press release from the Pennsylvania State Police revealed the name of the man they have in custody regarding the incident, 31-year-old Keith Kretzer. Kretzer is being charged with two counts of criminal homicide, and two counts of criminal attempt - homicide. The...
York Police investigate daylight shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York are scouring a two-block long crime scene looking for clues in the city's latest shooting. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the sound of shots near the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Park Street. Investigators on the scene have taped off a portion of both Park Street and Lincoln Streets right off of Roosevelt Avenue and have collected several shell casings.
PSP investigate burglary at Schuylkill County church
HEGINS TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Schuylkill Haven are investigating a burglary they say happened at a church in Hegins Township over the weekend. Troopers say the burglary happened at the United Church of Christ on East Chestnut Street sometime between Friday at 3 PM and Saturday at 8 AM.
Apartment complex shooting suspect in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Manheim Township Police Department were called to a shooting that occurred at Villages of Lancaster Green on 1631 Judie Lane. On August 14 at around 4:17PM, police say that the suspect fired a gun outside of the complex. Police say that children were near...
One person hurt after shooting inside Dauphin Co Walmart
Swatara Township, Dauphin County — Update: The Swatara Township Police identified, located, and apprehended the suspect with the assistance of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Police believe Walmart is currently safe and will remain closed to the public until 6:00 a.m. on August 22nd. More information will be released...
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
Tractor trailer overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Road southbound between Ducktown Road and Prospect Road for a tractor trailer that had overturned. Authorities say that the accident occurred this morning at about 10:30am. At this time, police and fire crew are on the scene but...
Identity of suspects sought after mailbox, box truck damaged in Lancaster County: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Manor Township Police Department says it's attempting to identify a group of four people they say are suspects in a criminal mischief case. According to police, the group was seen walking through the parking lot of a business, where one person kicked a box truck and pulled a mailbox causing damage. Police say it happened on August 16 on the 1500 block of Temple Avenue.
Road rage incident in Dauphin County involving handgun
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — On August 19, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg were informed of a road rage incident in Dauphin County where an individual allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver. Authorities say that 27-year-old Dalton Bechtel had threatened another driver on I-283 N by brandishing a...
One injured in York shooting, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York Saturday evening, officials say. According to emergency dispatchers, it happened around 5:00 PM in the area of Richland Avenue and West Market Street. The severity of the victim's injuries have not been...
Northumberland County home destroyed in early morning fire
MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire destroyed a home in Milton early Monday morning, sending its residents to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Fire officials say the flames broke out at a home in the 100 block of Mrytle Street around 4 AM. The three victims,...
One killed in York County Crash, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 37-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Saturday in York County. According to police, it happened around 4:15 PM at the corner of North Baker Road and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township. Officials say the 37-year-old was driving and for an...
PA Cultural Fest celebrates diverse people in Harrisburg city
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A celebration of cultural diversity is on full display in the city of Harrisburg. The 14th annual Cultural Fest is bringing together all different types of people converging on City Island. They offer a variety of cultural food and performances as well as a...
York County History Center takes shape
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A rich history will soon be on full display in York as the new York County History Center takes shape. “We are excited,” said Joan Mummert, President and CEO of the York County History Center. Since January, crews have been working to rehab...
PennDOT hosts CDL recruitment to combat trucker shortages
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The American Trucking Associations reported it’s headed for a shortage of 160,000 drivers in the next five years. They claim that they need to hire a million drivers over the next decade to satisfy the demand. They’re trying to avoid a head on...
Coach involved in odometer scandal expected to return, Superintendent says
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg High School's Football coach, was recently involved in a scandal with two others where 150 vehicles were bought and sold in Harrisburg with 50 having their odometers tampered with prior to the sale. An official statement from The School District...
More sun today, with increased threat for storms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see some more sunshine today, but the threat for afternoon t'storms will be higher. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The threat for storms increases further tonight into Monday. Much of the region will see some beneficial rainfall as we head into the early part of the work week. The weather turns a bit drier during the second half of the week with temperatures running a little above average in the upper80s for highs.
Chance for storms before things heat up mid-week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Some rain has finally arrived after a rather dry stretch so it is beneficial for us given our recent dry conditions. A few scattered storms will continue tonight. Tomorrow will also being some rain chances, but not as widespread as we will see an...
