Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
General Hospital Plots Emma Samms' Return as Holly Sutton
One of General Hospital's most familiar faces will appear on-screen later this year. Emma Samms if officially returning to the ABC daytime sudser as Holly Sutton. Deadline first reported the news. Samms has played the character off and on since 1982 and most recently appeared in 2020. Holly was presumed...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: House of the Dragon, Everything I Know About Love, See
We have an exciting week ahead with some new shows!. We have the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, new series Everything I Know About Love, and more!. Scroll down to find out what we recommend. Saturday, August 20. 8/7c Temptation Under the Sun (Lifetime) A detective embarks on a...
TV Fanatic
Knives Out Sequel Carves Out December Release on Netflix
The second chapter in the Knives Out franchise will be available to stream on Netflix this year. The streaming service revealed Monday that the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, will be available to stream around the globe on Friday, December 23. A theatrical release is planned, but...
TV Fanatic
Jordan Elsass Addresses Superman & Lois Departure
Jordan Elsass is breaking his silence. The Superman & Lois star opened up on his decision to exit The CW drama after two seasons. “It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo.
RELATED PEOPLE
TV Fanatic
Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 15
On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 15, some of the women confronted Sanya about the misunderstanding surrounding the video shoot. However, everyone was left in shock when Aaron spoke out about it. Meanwhile, tensions mounted at a group dinner over a leaked story to the press. Which...
Emmys 2022 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?
Jean Smart is looking to grab the spotlight again in the Emmy race for lead comedy actress — but will another leading lady upstage her? Smart won last year’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as veteran stand-up comic Deborah Vance on HBO Max’s Hacks, and she’s back in the mix this year to defend her crown. She’s not the only former winner in the running, though: Rachel Brosnahan is back for a fourth time in this category for playing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s title character (another female comedian!), a role that won her the...
TV Fanatic
Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 4 Episode 11
Did Liz manage to bounce back following a string of losses?. On Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 11, the scientist pondered her next move. Meanwhile, Max found himself in an intense standoff as the villain finally closed in. Elsewhere, Michael lost hope that he would ever reunite with Alex...
TV Fanatic
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10
Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 10 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In The Building's Cherien Dabis On Representation and Taking Risks
Cherien Dabis has directed four episodes of Hulu's wildly successful murder-mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building. Dabis was at the helm of the critically lauded silent episode "The Boy From 6B," (Only Murders In The Building Season 1 Episode 7) which earned her a historical Emmy nomination for Directing.
TV Fanatic
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10
Only Murders In the Building Season 2 Episode 10 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 2
Romance was in the air on Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 when it became clear Abby was finally ready to move on. Meanwhile, Deidre and Alexandra Peck visited the B&B to avoid negative media attention. With everything on the line, it was down to everyone else to keep the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon
Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Spinoff in the Works at ABC
ABC is closing in on another franchise. Deadline revealed Monday that a spinoff of the hit series The Good Doctor is in development. Characters from the planned series will appear in an episode of The Good Doctor Season 6. The potential series will center on Joni, “a twentysomething woman who...
TV Fanatic
The Resort: Peacock's Comedy Thriller Gets Primetime Airing on NBC
The Resort is one of the best series of the year. The hit Peacock comedy-drama drew rave reviews when it touched down on the streaming service last month. Now, NBC will give potential fans the a way to watch the series premiere without paying. A special airing of the premiere...
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2
Raq and Howard meet, and Howard reiterates that he wants Kanan to know he's his father while also revealing that he remembers the night of the shooting. He also tells her that he saw Scrappy at the station. Famous gets kicked out of his house, and he and Kanan take...
TV Fanatic
Thor: Love & Thunder, Obi-Wan Kenobi Special, & More Get Disney+ Premiere Dates
Disney+ Day is fast approaching, and the streaming service has confirmed another string of premiere dates. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in theaters earlier this year, will be available Thursday, September 8. The flick has so far generated $737 million at the worldwide box office. Chris Hemsworth returns...
TV Fanatic
Better Call Saul Notches Five-Year High With Series Finale
AMC's Better Call Saul wrapped up its six-season run with bumper ratings. The cabler revealed Monday that the series-ender was the most-watched episode of the season with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings, including 1.1 million adults 25-54 and many more watching on AMC+, where the final season remains the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the streaming service.
Comments / 0