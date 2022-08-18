ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN cancels 'Reliable Sources,' host Stelter leaving network

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” show on the media, and said Thursday that its host, Brian Stelter, is leaving the network.

The show will have its last broadcast this Sunday.

CNN has been looking to cut costs but also to put forth a less opinionated product. Stelter has written a book, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" and been critical of Fox News, making him a frequent target of the CNN's conservative critics.

Stelter came to CNN from The New York Times, where he was a media writer.

“He departs CNN as an impeccable broadcaster,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development at CNN. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we're confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter said that he was grateful for his nine years at CNN, proud of the show and thankful to its viewers.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” he said. “I'll have more to say on Sunday.”

The “Reliable Sources” newsletter, a daily compendium of the media's big stories, will continue and will be led by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.

POLITICS
Popculture

'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Delivers Tearful On-Air Message to NBC News Correspondent After Death of 6-Year-Old Son

Richard Engel from the NBC News family is mourning the death of his 6-year-old son Henry. On the Aug. 19 episode of Today, co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Tom Llamas, and Sheinelle Jones spoke about the "heartbreaking" news of the child's death and looked back on his battle with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. Engel, 48, shared the news of Henry's death on Twitter. The 6-year-old died on Aug. 9, according to a memorial page on the Texas Children's Hospital website. "We have heartbreaking news to share with you about a member of our NBC News family," Kotb, 58, began the segment, appearing to fight back tears "Henry Engel, Richard Engel and Mary Forrest's 6-year-old son, has passed away. Henry suffered from a rare disease, it's called Rett syndrome."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Broadcasters Boost Afternoon News in Bid To Thwart Streaming Rivals

Thinking about a job in broadcast news? The two top spots have long been co-anchoring one of the nation’s big morning programs or leading the evening newscasts. These days, there appears to be room for a third. Each weekday at 1 p.m. on ABC, Amy Robach. T.J. Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton host an afternoon hour of news that seems to be gaining traction. “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” originally launched as an entertainment-focused extension of the Disney network’s “Good Morning America,” but it has evolved. On Monday, the trio opened their hour with a look at how monkeypox is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
