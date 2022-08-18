ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton at Fleetwood: Predicted Line-Up | Changes for the Cup?

Everton will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they go to League One side Fleetwood town in the second round of the EFL Cup. The big question is though, how much of a risk will Frank be looking to take in terms of team selection with a busy period of games set to be upon us.
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors

There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

After two frustrating draws in the first two games of the season, Liverpool will look to correct the course of their 2022-23 Premier League season with a win in the crucial Northwest Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. The Reds scraped together draws in each of the previous games and have lacked their ruthless edge, despite bright performances by a few players.
Athletic: Nottingham Forest interested in Japhet Tanganga

Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League opponent this coming weekend is Nottingham Forest, a club that promoted to the top flight for the first time in 23 years. A lot of times, promoted clubs will make relatively few but smart purchases with the hope that it’s enough to stay up and so they can more heavily invest the following summer with a year of banked Premier League income.
Chelsea, West Ham agree transfer fee for Emerson Palmieri — report

West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.
Thank You Ellen - Manchester City’s England Striker Retires

Manchester City Women’s striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from the game, bringing an end to 17 years of goals with seven different clubs and becoming England’s all-time top goalscorer in the process. White signed for the blues in May 2019 and scored 34 goals in 90...
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start

Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August. Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because...
Everton at Fleetwood: Carabao Cup Match Preview | Toffees still seeking first win of season

Everton make the short trip north to the Fylde coast to take on League One side Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup second round still seeking their first win of the season. A tally of one point from three games and the continued failure to sign a striker has made Evertonians twitchy, eroding some of the feel-good factor emanating from their great escape last season.
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?

With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
