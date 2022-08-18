Read full article on original website
Tuchel bewails ‘two presents’, bad execution in Chelsea debacle against Leeds United at Elland Road
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch boldly declared that no one will ever “out work” or “out run” his team, and while that was certainly true today, their 3-0 victory owed far more to what Chelsea did — or didn’t do. As expected, Elland...
Chelsea confident on Anthony Gordon, close on Aubameyang, and moving for Rafael Leão now, too?
According to The Times, Chelsea are growing in confidence over the prospect of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon in the coming days. The Toffees have already rejected two bids of £40m and £45m, but we are supposedly planning a new add-on-laden offer that will exceed Everton’s £50m valuation.
Everton at Fleetwood: Predicted Line-Up | Changes for the Cup?
Everton will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they go to League One side Fleetwood town in the second round of the EFL Cup. The big question is though, how much of a risk will Frank be looking to take in terms of team selection with a busy period of games set to be upon us.
Roker Roundtable: How big an impact has Jack Clarke made for Sunderland this season?
Last season I completely failed to see anything in Jack Clarke up until the final few games, but that shows how much I know about football because since moving to the club on a permanent basis he’s been excellent. I wonder how much his slow start at Sunderland had...
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will look to get off the mark in this season’s Premier League when Liverpool are the visitors to Old Trafford on Monday evening. It’s been a difficult start to the new campaign for Erik ten Hag’s United, following back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.
Tuchel not worried about Chelsea mentality, worried about set-piece defending, chance conversion, individual errors
There is a strong temptation to analyze football games based entirely on the scoreboard. After all, results are the only thing that matter in the end, and when you have only 280 characters on Twitter or 90 seconds in a TV studio to get your viewpoint across — especially in the immediate wake of a game — you will necessarily lose depth and nuance (though depth and nuance don’t sell and most people don’t seem to be interested in hearing any most of the time anyway).
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
After two frustrating draws in the first two games of the season, Liverpool will look to correct the course of their 2022-23 Premier League season with a win in the crucial Northwest Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. The Reds scraped together draws in each of the previous games and have lacked their ruthless edge, despite bright performances by a few players.
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well. Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as...
Athletic: Nottingham Forest interested in Japhet Tanganga
Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League opponent this coming weekend is Nottingham Forest, a club that promoted to the top flight for the first time in 23 years. A lot of times, promoted clubs will make relatively few but smart purchases with the hope that it’s enough to stay up and so they can more heavily invest the following summer with a year of banked Premier League income.
Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea gift-wrapped three points and three goals to the home side at Elland Road today, in a performance that will be overshadowed by the scoreline but is a testament to just how massively games can change in only one moment. As expected, Leeds came out with an absolute madcap press...
Chelsea, West Ham agree transfer fee for Emerson Palmieri — report
West Ham United’s pursuit of Emerson Palmieri in this transfer window has been one of the more fascinating tales as far as calciomercato stories go. They expressed an interest in the Italy international, stepped back over non-agreement of personal terms, then stepped back in two days later. Fortunately, for everyone involved, the tale appears to be heading towards its end.
Alisson Points to Defensive Breakdowns as Cause for Liverpool Struggles
Liverpool are one of the best teams in football and have proven that repeatedly over the past few seasons. If all you’d ever seen of them was the first three games of the 2022-23 Premier League season, though, you certainly wouldn’t know it. Injuries have played a major...
Thank You Ellen - Manchester City’s England Striker Retires
Manchester City Women’s striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from the game, bringing an end to 17 years of goals with seven different clubs and becoming England’s all-time top goalscorer in the process. White signed for the blues in May 2019 and scored 34 goals in 90...
Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Player ratings from Manchester United’s 2-1 win against Liverpool. Was under immense pressure after the last game. Decided to kick long and depend on the players up front to win the second balls. Made a little clearance off his line early in the first half, which is a part of his game that he’s been criticized for. Made some important saves in the second half.
Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start
Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August. Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because...
Women’s Championship Ramble: Sass and slim margins as Sunderland’s rivals kick off!
All summer long the talk amongst fans of second tier women's football has been about how evenly matched a lot of the sides will be this season, and objective observation of the opening round of fixtures provided ample evidence to prove this theory right. It also showed that as the...
Naby Keïta’s Latest Injury Puts Exclamation Mark on Disappointing Liverpool Career
Less than a week after Naby Keïta’s agent or some other individual with ties to the player took the player’s contract negotiations public, going to the German press to suggest the midfielder was dragging his feet on renewing due to being unhappy about his role at the club, Liverpool took on Manchester United.
Everton at Fleetwood: Carabao Cup Match Preview | Toffees still seeking first win of season
Everton make the short trip north to the Fylde coast to take on League One side Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup second round still seeking their first win of the season. A tally of one point from three games and the continued failure to sign a striker has made Evertonians twitchy, eroding some of the feel-good factor emanating from their great escape last season.
Mohamed Salah Doesn’t Care About His Records, He Wants the Premier League and Champions League
Mohamed Salah loves playing against Manchester United. Liverpool’s Egyptian King has racked up nine goals and two assists against them in 10 appearances, and will be looking to push this record further. He is level with Steven Gerrard on goals scored against United. Ahead of Monday’s Northwest Derby against...
Talking Points: Has Dennis Cirkin found his permanent home at left centre back for Sunderland?
With one goal contribution per game so far this season, Sunderland simply MUST agree on a new contract with Ross Stewart!. Last season people questioned whether Ross Stewart could adequately replace Charlie Wyke. He did. This season people questioned if he could maintain his levels in the Championship and already I think it is safe to say he has proven he can compete at this level.
