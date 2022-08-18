Read full article on original website
Related
The 'scars' of Kenosha: Wisconsin Republicans to tour city streets 2 years after riots raged
FIRST ON FOX: A pair of Wisconsin Republicans will be touring the streets of Kenosha two years after anti-police riots ravaged the city. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels will be touring the scarred streets of Kenosha on Tuesday, recognizing the two-year anniversary of the deadly riots.
California’s Newsom vetoes bill that would have allowed legal drug injection sites
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco to set up facilities where people could consume drugs under supervision. Explaining his reason, the Democratic governor said the unlimited number of safe injection sites that SB 57 would...
Governor Larry Hogan: We are working in Maryland to make college more affordable
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gives his take on eliminating student loan debt on "Special Report." GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN: I agree with Larry Summers exactly. I mean, I think, you know, we've got inflation and we've got a recession and inflation at the same time and pumping more money out there in the economy is not the answer.
DeSantis launches 'Education Agenda Tour' to tout conservative school board candidates ahead of primary
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis embarked on a statewide "Education Agenda Tour" in advance of the Aug. 23 primary to tout his non-partisan education board endorsements. The DeSantis Education Agenda Tour began on Sunday, starting in Jacksonville to tout Charlotte Joyce among his list of 29 hand-picked school board candidates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma 2022 Republican Senate runoff results
Oklahoma is one of three states holding elections Tuesday. Get the New York 2022 congressional primary results and the Florida 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center.
New York special election latest test of Democrats' messaging on abortion
A New York special election on Tuesday will put the Democratic Party's abortion campaign playbook to the test as they seek to counter Republican messaging on the economy and inflation to hold a Democratic seat with the November election just 11 weeks away. The matchup in the Empire State's 19th...
New faces look to make waves challenging House leaders in NY Dem primaries
Democrat voters in New York will decide Tuesday whether to stay the course with current leaders in Congress or hand the reins to a new guard, as fresh faces look to make waves in the state's primaries. The Empire State's 12th District is certain to produce a shakeup, it is...
New York 2022 House primary results
New York is one of three states holding elections Tuesday. Get the Oklahoma GOP Senate runoff results and the Florida 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida's Rebekah Jones, who launched unsubstantiated COVID data allegations, allowed back on House ballot
An appeals court in Florida has allowed former health official Rebekah Jones to run in the House primaries as a Democrat, overturning a lower court's decision. Jones, who is running for the House seat of Florida's 1st Congressional District, was removed from the ballot after a lower court ruled that she was not eligible to run due to a last-minute change in party affiliation.
Florida 2022 primary results
Florida is one of three states holding elections Tuesday. Get the New York 2022 congressional primary results and the Oklahoma GOP Senate runoff results from the Fox News Election center.
Maryland parents choose homeschooling, call decline of public school system 'scary'
Maryland parents said Monday they've chosen to homeschool their children over concerns surrounding the curriculum and COVID-related policies as schools lower the bar for teachers to combat the shortage. George and Michelle Sullivan joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how they made the decision to pull their children from...
Sen. John Kennedy says Republicans will go after Dr. Fauci if they take Congress
Louisiana senator John Kennedy had strong words for Dr. Fauci about how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic on "Hannity." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Well, unless Dr. Fauci decides to seek asylum in some foreign country whose Powerball jackpot is 287 chickens and a goat, and therefore, which won't enforce a subpoena from the United States Congress. Then, Dr. Fauci, retirement or not, is going to be spending a lot of time in front of a congressional committee and committees if Republicans take back control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Planned Parenthood sues after New York town forbids clinic in retail plaza
Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York is suing Henrietta, New York, after the town voted against issuing it a permit to build a clinic in a local retail plaza. Henrietta's town board voted 3-2 against Planned Parenthood's special issue permit on June 22, just two days before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.
Stacey Abrams tied to multiple abolitionist groups despite claims she doesn't support defunding police
Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams has repeatedly stated that she does not support defunding the police, but her involvement with multiple left-wing groups and individuals that support anti-police causes tells a different story. Abrams currently serves as a board member and governor of the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, which...
Whoever allowed NYC sucker-punch suspect out of jail should 'be removed from office:' Maryland police union president
Whoever allowed NYC sucker-punch suspect out of jail should 'be removed from office:' Maryland police union president.
Rep. Donalds blasts New York Times' 'American Dream' op-ed: 'Pure Democratic dog whistle politics'
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds criticized The New York Times as a "political arm of the Democrat Party" after an op-ed claimed the "American Dream" is being distorted by Republicans of color. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Donalds said the publication is using dog whistle phrases without considering that its own agenda is failing Americans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a...
Newt Gingrich: Fetterman is more radical than Bernie Sanders
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich explained why Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is not the right man for the state Monday on "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: If you look at his positions, he is probably more radical than almost any Democrat in the Senate right now because he is even more radical than Bernie Sanders. It's kind of like the next generation of radicalism. If you watch his campaign, you’ll see something you’re going to see all over the country. None of these people can defend their record. None of them can defend Joe Biden. NBC news reported this morning that he is the most unpopular president in 80 years. More than 3 out of 4 Americans believe we are on the wrong track.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears on Biden building wall around Delaware home: 'You can't have a fence and the rest of us don't'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears on Biden building wall around Delaware home: 'You can't have a fence and the rest of us don't'
Laura Ingraham: John Fetterman is a younger, balder Joe Biden
Laura Ingraham discussed how the "dire position" for the Republican's midterms is only designed to demoralize the conservative base and how Republicans are actually leading the Senate races on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: All right. Right off the bat, let me be very clear tonight. Most of what you're...
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0