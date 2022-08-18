Read full article on original website
Attention Bethune Residents
Beginning around 9am on Saturday August 20th, members of the Kershaw County Fire Service and other representatives will be conducting door to door surveys. The information obtained will be used to obtain a grant to purchase a new fire engine for the Bethune station.
Camden City Council Meets on Tuesday August 23rd
The Camden City Council meets on Tuesday August 23rd at 4pm inside chambers of City Hall in Camden. Items on the agenda include recognition of Rick Todd for his years of service as a Municipal Court Judge, a quarterly report regarding the Power Cost Adjustment, a planning commission appointment, a resolution on the SC Development Impact Fee Act, and improvement guarantee on development of the Friendship Hill Farms Subdivision, and a presentation on the Camden Elementary School property development proposal. Camden City Council meetings are open to the public.
Fairfield County Council Meets Monday August August 22nd
The Fairfield County Council meets inside the Government Complex on Walnut Street in Winnsboro beginning at 6pm. Items on the agenda include ordinances on the Rural County Stabilization Fund, an ordinance on special source revenue credit agreement between the county and the District Education Foundation, and an ordinance on the American Rescue Plan Act. Also scheduled, is the county administrator’s report, and an executive session on staffing needs at the Fairfield County Detention Center and an intergovernmental agreement. FC Council meetings are open to the public and stream live at the county’s YouTube channel.
