The Fairfield County Council meets inside the Government Complex on Walnut Street in Winnsboro beginning at 6pm. Items on the agenda include ordinances on the Rural County Stabilization Fund, an ordinance on special source revenue credit agreement between the county and the District Education Foundation, and an ordinance on the American Rescue Plan Act. Also scheduled, is the county administrator’s report, and an executive session on staffing needs at the Fairfield County Detention Center and an intergovernmental agreement. FC Council meetings are open to the public and stream live at the county’s YouTube channel.

WINNSBORO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO