ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Panhandle, TX
Panhandle, TX
Education
Panhandle, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Long Hair#Isd#Dress Code#Mullets
101.9 The Bull

See It In Color, Jamey Johnson Jamming in Amarillo

Another great concert is making its way to Amarillo. Jamey Johson will be playing in Amarillo on October 27th. Tickets are on sale now. Jamey will be bringing his gritty outlaw country to Amarillo. Jamey Johnson hit the official music scene in 2005 with his single The Dollar. The song...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Has Some Very Interesting and Weird Street Names

Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
101.9 The Bull

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy