OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
I am not even against the school fundraisers. I know that the schools need them for various things. I used to bring the stuff up to work to have my friends buy from my daughter. I apologize for tor this. I really do. I had a little motivation for needing...
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
Autism is one of those things we hear a lot about. It's one of those conditions that affect a lot of kids. Studies show that one in four kids are autistic according to autism speaks. So with so many diagnoses and no known cures, Brayden's Gift is stepping in to help with awareness.
Some of the most glorious words were uttered this week. That's right, "back to school" was a very commonly used phrase, and in a lot of cases, it was a very welcomed phrase. So with the kids back and learning for roughly eight hours a day, you may find yourself with an abundance of silence and free time.
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
Everyone appreciates our first responders. We may not always be the best at showing it, but we really do. There's a group in Amarillo that is hoping to put a permanent sign of that appreciation in downtown Amarillo. If they get their way, soon there will be a memorial dedicated...
Another great concert is making its way to Amarillo. Jamey Johson will be playing in Amarillo on October 27th. Tickets are on sale now. Jamey will be bringing his gritty outlaw country to Amarillo. Jamey Johnson hit the official music scene in 2005 with his single The Dollar. The song...
Do you ever wonder how streets are named and how they come up with their names? Amarillo is filled with all sorts of weird street names. There are areas of town that have themes. Lonesome Dove division, yep all the streets are named after characters in the movie. Strawberry Fields, it's all street names of Beatle songs. There's an area where all the streets are named after Ivy League Schools. Downtown Amarillo is all Presidents' names.
One of the things I loved about living in Amarillo is the fact that it is a great place to raise a family. It's a smaller town that doesn't necessarily feel small. We have stuff to do here constantly. Which is nice. I have been here for years, and the...
The kids are officially back in school...well, except the high schoolers. They go back Wednesday. You've got everything on the school shopping list knocked off, or at least you think you have, and now it's off to school with them!. Did you remember to send them with a lunch? "Nah,...
One of the best times I remember with my daughter was reading to her as she was growing up. Yes, there were some books that she just made sure I read over and over to her. Yes, at the time I was like "Not Again." Those, though are the books and the memories I cherish the most.
Amarillo's problem with "pet overpopulation" is no secret. Find anyone with a soft spot for cats and dogs and they'll tell you all about it. Luckily, there's some good news on the horizon. Soon, there might be more hope for Amarillo's misplaced four-legged friends. The Shelters Are Packed. Which is...
So this weekend, my youngest son and I wanted to hit up the sports card shop and dig for some hidden treasures. Unfortunately, it was a Sunday when we had time to do this and they aren't open on Sundays. We had to move to plan B. See, I'm a...
Over the weekend, Amarillo was a pretty busy place. Some of us are getting ready to get kids back in school. Others were trying to soak up the last bit of summer we've got. Some Amarillo officers were given the opportunity to participate in a very special ceremony and celebration.
Rumors had swirled around the old bank building at 2203 S. Austin in Amarillo since the fall of 2021. A new restaurant in the old BL Bistro. Authentic Italian food. Two star Michelin. Someone from New York. Several local chefs began posting stunning dishes on social media with captions that...
It is always good news when you can get an upgrade at a neighborhood park. There have been several parks that have needed it. Some have already received love from the city. The rest are in the process. It's been big talk about Austin Middle School itself needing an upgrade....
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
The landscape of 34th and Georgia has been changing and it's getting ready to change further. The SE corner of 34th and Georgia is about to have a nice new building serving great caffeinated beverages. Scooter's Coffee is adding its second location to Amarillo. The corner of 34th and Georgia...
