Los Angeles, CA

Cinemablend

From ‘Toxic Negativity’ Aimed At His Relationship With Olivia Wilde To Star Wars Rumors, Harry Styles Opens Up

Harry Styles first started his professional career auditioning for The X-Factor only for that to lead to him being one of the five members of the hit British boy band One Direction. While One Direction is no more, Styles still has a very successful solo career and even transitioned into acting. But the 28-year-old has opened up about the “toxic negativity” from dating his Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, as well as if a Star Wars project is in his future.
StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
The Independent

I understand why Victoria Beckham changed her voice – sounding posh opens doors for you

It was a few years ago that I noticed Posh Spice was getting a bit posher. In the life and times of Victoria Beckham, this was long after the Spice Girls and her artistic collab with Dane Bowers. It was post-Wag. Post-Heat. This was amid her (current) run as Victoria Beckham: Fashion Mogul. Gone was the sharp, ice-blonde bob and that knowing self-deprecation; in their stead were clean lines and a polished seriousness. And that original voice of hers – loud, bolshie, lots of dropped consonants – was phased out in favour of something else. Slower. Airier. Clipped.Weirdly, this change...
