ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0jlk_0hMP9Pd800

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.

The lightning hit a nearby tree near Trotwood Park, energizing the area and striking the victims, according to police.

4:30 p.m. update: A mother, child and a teenager are in the hospital because of an indirect lightning strike.

It was originally reported that just the mother and child were involved.

The third person, described as an 18-year-old woman, left the lightning scene and said she was originally fine, then called the paramedics, according to the fire department..

The lightning strike happened at Trotwood Park east of Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs.

A pet dog was also involved, but its condition and whereabouts are unknown, according to the fire department.

Also in Winter Springs, first responders say a lightning struck a home Thursday afternoon on Partridge Circle, a mile away from the lightning strike.

Read our previous story below:

A mother and child were transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at Trotwood Park in Winter Springs.

A child and an adult were taken to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Their conditions were not immediately known.

A pet dog was also involved, but its condition and whereabouts are unknown, according to the fire department.

Channel 9 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for more details and watch Eyewitness News for LIVE coverage.

See a map of the scene below:

VIDEO: Quiet start to lightning season ends as US hits annual peak The United States claimed its seventh lightning-related death of 2022 Tuesday as storms moved across Florida and much of the deep south. (Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire damages home in Altamonte Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire chased a family out of their Altamonte Springs home Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the house along Prairie Lake Cove just before 5:30 a.m., the Seminole County Fire Department said. WFTV’s Drone 9 was there as well. Investigators told Eyewitness News that the...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Springs, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Winter Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

2012 cold case murder “closed” by MCSO

The team of volunteers investigating cold cases for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office know that time can be the enemy. As the years go by, evidence trails grow cold, witnesses disappear, memories fade. They are in a race against time, and sometimes the clock wins. Sometimes, despite the best...
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Possible lightning strike causes house fire in Windermere

A possible lightning strike caused a fire at a home in Windermere on Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Authorities said the fire took place along Golden Dewdrop Trail. The fire was contained to the attic and no injuries were reported, authorities said.
WINDERMERE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
106K+
Followers
120K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy