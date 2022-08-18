Mother dies after being injured by lightning strike in Winter Springs, authorities say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — 7:20 p.m. Update: The mother who was injured by a lightning strike Thursday afternoon has died, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

A child and a dog who were also injured have been seen by medical professionals and “are doing fine,” police said.

The lightning hit a nearby tree near Trotwood Park, energizing the area and striking the victims, according to police.

4:30 p.m. update: A mother, child and a teenager are in the hospital because of an indirect lightning strike.

It was originally reported that just the mother and child were involved.

The third person, described as an 18-year-old woman, left the lightning scene and said she was originally fine, then called the paramedics, according to the fire department..

The lightning strike happened at Trotwood Park east of Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs.

A pet dog was also involved, but its condition and whereabouts are unknown, according to the fire department.

Also in Winter Springs, first responders say a lightning struck a home Thursday afternoon on Partridge Circle, a mile away from the lightning strike.

A mother and child were transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at Trotwood Park in Winter Springs.

A child and an adult were taken to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Their conditions were not immediately known.

