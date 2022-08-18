Read full article on original website
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Man seriously hurt in shooting in Hardy Field part of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting in the Hardy Field part of Norfolk Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Mahone Avenue and Lancaster Street. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the 500 block of Mahone Avenue after getting a call around 11:40 a.m.
Man charged in connection to the death of missing Virginia Beach woman appears in Chesapeake court
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — 43-year-old Gary Morton appeared on video in Chesapeake General District Court Monday morning where a judge appointed him a lawyer. Morton faces multiple charges in Chesapeake. They include:. possession of firearm by a convicted felon. disregarding signal by law-enforcement officer to stop. first offense DWI. failing...
Man shot with life-threatening injuries in Norfolk, police investigate
A man has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries following a midday shooting in Norfolk.
Man charged in VB woman’s murder arrested after high-speed pursuit
Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side investigators detail the arrest of Gary Morton, accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington. The case spans several Hampton Roads cities.
Norfolk murder suspect previously accused of violence against women
The charges against Gary Morton are serious, leading us to wonder if he had previously been in trouble with the law.
Search continues for man accused of quadruple homicide in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police investigators believe 40-year-old Antwann Gore is behind the fatal shooting of four people inside a home at the corner of Maple Avenue and Randolf Street earlier this year. Sandra Godwin lives in the area and says she remembers what happened on June 7. “I...
Man arrested after missing Virginia Beach woman found dead in Norfolk
According to detectives, they have identified the body of a woman found in the 1000 block of Galt Street as, Marie D. Covington, a missing woman from Virginia Beach.
Woman shot while driving near West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was shot in Hampton Monday night. According to a tweet from the Hampton Police Division, a 29-year-old woman was struck by gunfire in the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be...
Man shot on Aero Circle in Hampton
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
2 people hit by car in Town Center area of Virginia Beach, one killed
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were hit by a car in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach Monday afternoon, and one of them died, the police department said. Initially, Virginia Beach EMS said two people were hit, one of whom was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police detail Ashanti Alert for missing woman, Marie Covington
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department detailed what triggered the Ashanti Alert for Marie Covington, a woman found dead in Norfolk late Saturday night. To issue an Ashanti Alert, investigators needed to provide certain information to Virginia State Police. Virginia Beach police spokesman Lt. Brad Wesseler...
Man arrested after police identify person found dead as missing woman from Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found dead in the 1000 block of Galt Street Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Norfolk Police Department. NPD tweeted Sunday morning that it was investigating the situation as a homicide after finding the woman in the Olde Huntersville neighborhood. The...
Homicide victim found in Norfolk identified as missing VB woman
According to police, the call came in around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Galt Street. The woman, identified as Marie D. Covington, 40, of Virginia Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Hampton, Hampton Police investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died, and two other were hurt in a two vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, the Hampton Police Division said. HPD said a black sedan and gold SUV collided. Police said initial investigations revealed that...
1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
Suffolk police: Man seriously hurt after shooting on W. Washington Street
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Monday morning,. According to a news release, police got the call right after midnight about a shooting on the 800 block of West Washington Street. When they got there, they found a...
'I heard something loud' | Witness details scene of double shooting near Wards Corner in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — In a matter of hours on Thursday, seven people were shot in two separate shootings in Norfolk. Norfolk police said they don't believe the shootings are related. Police officers said they responded to the first shooting in the Wards Corner area, just before 3 p.m. They...
Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. shooting
The President of Stop the Violence 757 told 10 On Your Side it's great to see police charging him to show residents that something is being done.
Critically Missing Adult Alert cancelled for woman in VB
According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive.
