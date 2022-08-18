ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk Police#Violent Crime#Wards Corner#Norfolk Commonwealth
13News Now

Police detail Ashanti Alert for missing woman, Marie Covington

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department detailed what triggered the Ashanti Alert for Marie Covington, a woman found dead in Norfolk late Saturday night. To issue an Ashanti Alert, investigators needed to provide certain information to Virginia State Police. Virginia Beach police spokesman Lt. Brad Wesseler...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13newsnow.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in Hampton, Hampton Police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died, and two other were hurt in a two vehicle car crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000 Block of West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, the Hampton Police Division said. HPD said a black sedan and gold SUV collided. Police said initial investigations revealed that...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

1 dead after Portsmouth shooting: PPD investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department was investigating a shooting death in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue Sunday morning, the department said. A man was found around 1:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound that had proven to be deadly, PPD said. No suspect information was released, and...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy