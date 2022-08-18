ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect in Albemarle

Monroe Police Department has reported the arrest of a murder suspect. On Aug. 17, the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located the last juvenile believed to be involved in the murder of Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter on July 31. U.S. Marshals found the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle,...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
Federal Authorities: Charlotte Mail Thief Sentenced To Prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, federal authorities sentenced a Charlotte man to over two years in prison for mail theft. Daron Wright, 29, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release following his prison term, according to a news release. According to filed documents and information presented...
Armed robbery in Winston-Salem, 1 arrested, 1 at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect has been arrested and another remains at large following the robbery of a Winston-Salem business on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to Mystic Sweepstakes on 1101 South Broad Street after getting a report of an armed robbery around 3:44 a.m. At the scene, officers […]
Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C. The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road. The students were from New Heights Middle...
