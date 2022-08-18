CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO