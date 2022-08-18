Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
Stanly News & Press
U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect in Albemarle
Monroe Police Department has reported the arrest of a murder suspect. On Aug. 17, the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located the last juvenile believed to be involved in the murder of Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter on July 31. U.S. Marshals found the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle,...
Authorities in Iredell County being proactive amid uptick in fentanyl cases
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The fentanyl crisis is devastating families across the Carolinas. In Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said it’s seeing an increase in the presence of fentanyl in drugs seized by the department. “If we can’t stop it from getting here, we’re at least going...
wccbcharlotte.com
Crime Stoppers Offer Reward For Information On West Charlotte Homicide Suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible in the shooting death of 27-year-old Catoine Funderbunk in west Charlotte. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers responded to an assault with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
Photos released after NC Dollar General armed robbery
Surveillance video shows a man entering the business and beginning to interact with the store clerk. The suspect then pulls out a gun and demands money.
Greensboro officer shoots, kills suspect during traffic stop, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being shot by a police officer in Greensboro. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Greensboro police say they initiated a traffic stop on West Market Street. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and as officers approached the vehicle, it drove away from the traffic stop. […]
Man killed in Rowan County camper fire, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a camper fire in Rowan County Sunday night, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. A person driving by the camper on St. Peter’s Church Road saw flames shooting out and called authorities. Once firefighters made it inside, they found a man dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmynews2.com
Teen shot dead by Greensboro police during traffic stop
Greensboro police said the 17-year-old driver was shot and killed by the officer. Police said two other teenagers were inside the car.
Lancaster murder suspect turns himself in, police say
A murder suspect turned himself in to police following a shooting that happened Friday in Lancaster.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
WBTV
Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Federal Authorities: Charlotte Mail Thief Sentenced To Prison
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, federal authorities sentenced a Charlotte man to over two years in prison for mail theft. Daron Wright, 29, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release following his prison term, according to a news release. According to filed documents and information presented...
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
Armed robbery in Winston-Salem, 1 arrested, 1 at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect has been arrested and another remains at large following the robbery of a Winston-Salem business on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to Mystic Sweepstakes on 1101 South Broad Street after getting a report of an armed robbery around 3:44 a.m. At the scene, officers […]
2 dead, 1 critical after NC neighborhood shootings an hour apart
Three people were hit in the shootings less than a mile and about an hour apart, police said.
1 dead, 1 critical after early morning shooting in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to East Devonshire Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jeffery Quiterio dead and a 20-year-old man critically injured at the scene. The […]
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
WBTV
Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8
CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C. The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road. The students were from New Heights Middle...
Comments / 0