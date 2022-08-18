ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
WILSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Alamo, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Gonzales, TX
Gonzales, TX
Government
cookscountry.com

Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Heads Deep into Clod Country

Forks fall by the wayside at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, where the focus is on one thing: meat. In 1999, the year Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, celebrated its 99th anniversary, Roy Perez shoveled several pounds of smoldering coals from the restaurant’s barbecue pit into a metal washtub. With a few media representatives in tow and a police escort to divert traffic, he and a coworker dragged the washtub down the road to the establishment’s new location, where he carefully emptied the coals into a brand-new pit.
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Chicago

Victim shoots would-be carjacker in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after being show in North Austin early Monday morning. Police said a man was in his car around 1:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Crystal Avenue, when another man walked over and fired shots. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, shot back, hitting the man in the chest. The would-be carjacker was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene, near central and division.The victim was not hurt.Police are investigating this incident as an attempted carjacking. 
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#The Army Draft Board
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Pride, Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin Founder's Day, live music

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including the 30th annual Austin Pride Festival, "Anna and the Tropics" presented by Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin's official Founder's Day Birthday Bash, the Lumineers playing at the Moody Center, and Haute Spot's "Lost '80s Live" 20th anniversary concert.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy