Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
Watch MUDVAYNE’s Entire Austin Concert During ‘Freaks On Parade’ 2022 Tour
Fan-filmed video of MUDVAYNE’s entire August 18 performance at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in the Austin suburb of Del Valle, Texas can be seen below. The show was part of MUDVAYNE’s co-headlining U.S. tour with ROB ZOMBIE, dubbed “Freaks On Parade”. MUDVAYNE’s setlist was as follows:
Texas man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states
Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Heads Deep into Clod Country
Forks fall by the wayside at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, where the focus is on one thing: meat. In 1999, the year Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, celebrated its 99th anniversary, Roy Perez shoveled several pounds of smoldering coals from the restaurant’s barbecue pit into a metal washtub. With a few media representatives in tow and a police escort to divert traffic, he and a coworker dragged the washtub down the road to the establishment’s new location, where he carefully emptied the coals into a brand-new pit.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
Victim shoots would-be carjacker in North Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after being show in North Austin early Monday morning. Police said a man was in his car around 1:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Crystal Avenue, when another man walked over and fired shots. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, shot back, hitting the man in the chest. The would-be carjacker was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene, near central and division.The victim was not hurt.Police are investigating this incident as an attempted carjacking.
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Pride, Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin Founder's Day, live music
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow shares some fun events happening, including the 30th annual Austin Pride Festival, "Anna and the Tropics" presented by Ground Floor Theatre, Elgin's official Founder's Day Birthday Bash, the Lumineers playing at the Moody Center, and Haute Spot's "Lost '80s Live" 20th anniversary concert.
San Antonio has some of the fastest rising rents in the nation — beating out Austin
Although San Antonio’s housing market is starting to cool as interest rates rise and home buyers back out of contracts, the Alamo City’s rental market is still hot, according to a recent report. According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last...
The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin
Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
Austin nonprofit seeks to build 'dignified community' for those experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — On seven acres in southeast Austin, The Other Ones Foundation founder and executive director Chris Baker hopes to give Texans the second chance that was once provided to him. “The journey looks a little bit different for everyone, but what we’re trying to build here is...
Texas coach praises Memorial graduate Jaylon Guilbeau, describes him as “playmaker”
Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian held a press conference following the team’s scrimmage. A reporter asked the head coach about positions he is most comfortable with as Week 1 nears. In his answer, the coach gave praise to Memorial graduate and Texas freshman defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau. “I...
LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
VIDEO: Shoal Creek floods throughout downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Shoal Creek spilled over and filled downtown Austin roadways and parking lots Monday as storms rolled through Central Texas. Brian Rawson, a resident at the Independent, filmed the flooding from his balcony Monday evening. According to ATXfloods, W 9th Street and N Lamar Boulevard, near the Shoal...
Flooding risk continues with more rain expected
A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Central Texas through Wednesday afternoon as additional showers and storms bring a continued threat for excessive rainfall and runoff. --Kristen Currie
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
Austin launches a new homeless encampment management team
The City of Austin has a new structure when it comes to handling homeless encampments, launching a new Homeless Encampment Management Team.
ATCEMS: 1 declared dead during wilderness rescue call
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was pronounced dead after first responders arrived at a wilderness recuse call in the 1600 block of Trinity on Friday.
