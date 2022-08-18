Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
Cape Gazette
Police investigating two-car crash in Rehoboth
Delaware State Police are investigating following a two-car crash Aug. 21 in Rehoboth. The crash happened about 12 a.m. at the intersection of Shuttle and Country Club roads, officials said. Emergency responders found one vehicle on its side, but no one was inside, officials said. Three people was transported to...
WMDT.com
Baltimore man arrested on gun charges in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Baltimore man is behind bars on gun and other related charges following a pursuit in Rehoboth Beach. At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Rehoboth Beach Police bicycle patrol officer reportedly attempted to stop a subject, later identified as 32-year-old Deandre Patterson, as the officer suspected he was smoking marijuana in public. Shortly after the officer stopped Patterson, he reportedly fled on foot, leading the officer on a chase.
WBOC
Two New Vehicles Linked to Deadly Tokyo Steakhouse Hit and Run
SALISBURY -- It is confirmed that Colin H. Lin, the 29-year-old killed in the tragic hit and run on Tuesday, August 16th, is the son of the family that owns Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Information has also surfaced that the original photo released by police, which described a blue "bobtail" truck with a white stripe down the side, might be incorrect. According to the Maryland State Police Department, based on new evidence found at the scene, they believe they have a new lead on the vehicle that was involved in that hit and run. On Monday, investigators identified additional vehicles of interest. One of the cars was a white 2009 Ford Edge. That car has been seized and is being stored at the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. Police are investigating another vehicle of interest. An analysis of the debris from the car at the scene identified the parts belonging to a Kia Soul, believed to be a light colored Kia between the model years 2016 and 2019.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing Hartly man
HARTLY, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 28-year-old Hartly man. William Klenk’s last whereabouts before the Gold Alert was issued are unknown. Police say attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for Klenk’s safety and wellbeing.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
WMDT.com
Police asking for public’s help in recent home invasion investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in a home invasion/shooting/attempted murder investigation. On August 8th, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Honeysuckle Drive for a report of shots fired in the area. Through the investigation, it was learned that multiple unknown subjects went to the residence in a stolen vehicle and committed a home invasion. During the home invasion, the victim and suspects reportedly exchanged gunfire before the suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.
WMDT.com
Berlin home invasion with a weapon, police now seeking suspect
BERLIN, Md. – Sunday, August 21st, around 11:00 pm, officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to the area of Broad Street, for a home invasion. After arrival, police found out that a male suspect forced his way through a window into the home, while the owners were there.
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
WBOC
Delaware Participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' Campaign
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Office of Highway Safety, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is participating in the national enforcement mobilization “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." From Aug. 19 through Sept. 5, OHS will be partnering with state and local law enforcement, working together to have a consistent police presence across the state to stop drunk driving and potentially save lives.
WMDT.com
Berlin Home Invasion
Berlin, MD- On August 21st at approximately 11 p.m officers with the Berlin Police Department responded to an active home invasion off of Broad Street. Officer arrived on scene to learn that a male suspect had forcefully gained entry into the home through a window while the owners were present.
WDEL 1150AM
2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware
Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by an inmate with an improvised weapon.
WMDT.com
DE Organizations warn that water irrigation can be hazardous for roadways
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police reported more than 3 thousand traffic accidents in 2021 from wet roadways and 19 of them were fatal. Because Delmarva is heavily populated with farming many farmers irrigate their crops to keep them healthy but when the water runs over it creates those accidents. The Delaware Farm Bureau and Delaware State Police are on the same page, working together to fix the issue. Both organizations want farmers to take caution when watering their crops.
WBOC
Fire Destroys Home in Eden
EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road. The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both...
WMDT.com
Milton man arrested following reported assault
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A Milton man is behind bars following an assault investigation that began last week. At around 9:45 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a residence in Tru-Vale Acres for a reported assault. It was learned that the male victim was standing in his driveway loading items into his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Frederick Young. Young reportedly hit the victim in the head while holding a firearm and stole the victim’s cell phone. Police say Young then threatened two of the victim’s neighbors with the handgun.
WMDT.com
Watermelon Contest held at Sharptown Carnival
SHARPTOWN, Md. – Check out the Watermelon Eating Contest at the Sharptown Carnival, hosted by the one and only Watermelon Queen. Congrats to Josh from Harrington on winning the contest. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
The Royale Group to expand with $2 million Seaford site
Just two years after moving its operations from New Jersey to Delaware, The Royale Group has announced it will double down on the First State with a new facility in Seaford. The $2.35 million expansion is expected to create 29 jobs in Southern Delaware. The Royale Group is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufacture, formulate and distribute chemicals. ... Read More
WMDT.com
Seaford shooting leaves one in critical condition
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured Wednesday night. At around 10:05 p.m., officers responded to Chandler Heights Two for a report of a subject shot. On arrival, officers located the victim in the parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
