Crews Achieve 60 Percent Containment of Wildland Fire off Tammany Creek Road Sunday Night
LEWISTON - Firefighters were called to the scene of a wildland fire reported around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon just south of Lewiston off Tammany Creek Road, near 5 Mile Lane. As of about 8:00 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated at about 50 acres in size, and 60% contained.
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
pullmanradio.com
7,400 Acre Wagner Road Fire In NW Whitman County Is Out
The 7,400 acre Wagner Road Fire in Northwest Whitman County is out. Fire crews fully contained the blaze on Sunday. The fire started Thursday afternoon about 13 miles West of St. John near Ewan. It burned fields, rangeland and scabland. Officials were unable to determine what caused the blaze. The fire was state mobilized which brought in resources from around Washington. The fire acreage was increased over the weekend due to more precise mapping.
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Man Accused In Major Shoplifting Case In Colfax Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Show Up To Court
The 43 year old Spokane man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Rosauers in Colfax is now wanted on an arrest warrant after he failed to show up to court. Jesse Aldrich missed his Whitman County Superior Court hearing on Friday. Aldrich is now wanted on a...
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
eastidahonews.com
Man on tractor dies after crashing into canal following medical emergency, police say
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:42 p.m., on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County. A Peterbilt tractor, driven by a 71-year-old male from Boise, was traveling southbound on Rosenau...
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
Man suffered medical emergency before deadly Idaho crash, ISP says
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A 71-year-old man from Boise died after a truck crash Wednesday afternoon near Genesee in rural Latah County. Idaho State Police said the man was driving a Peterbilt tractor hauling items for delivery on Rosenau Road when the truck left the roadway and hit a drainage canal near Stout Road. According to a news release from the ISP Region 2 office in Lewiston, investigating officers suspect the driver experienced a medical emergency before going off the road.
pullmanradio.com
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Allegedly Leading Police On Car Chase And Crashing Into Carport
A 21 year old Moscow man has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase and crashing into a carport. The incident began Thursday night around 11:00 when a Moscow Police Officer tried to stop Ryan Curley on Taylor Avenue near the University of Idaho campus. Curley reportedly failed to pull over and the officer lost sight of his vehicle. The officer then found the car crashed into a carport nearby on Ridge Road with Curley still inside. He was injured in the crash and treated at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. After he was treated Curley was arrested for felony eluding, drunk driving and reckless driving.
Police: Mother and daughter poisoned and suffocated elderly man and then burned his body
A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court. Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine. ...
ISP: Boise Trucker May Have Suffered Medical Emergency Before Fatal Crash
GENESEE, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Boise died in a crash near Genesee on Thursday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, its suspected the 71-year-old man may have had a medical emergency just before his Peterbilt semi-truck went off Rosenau Road and into a canal at around 2:42 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Winchester Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Being Pulled Over for Broken Taillight
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Idaho County deputies on routine patrol notified a vehicle with a broken taillight traveling southbound on Highway 95, near Cottonwood, ID. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was identified as 69-year-old Rosaire Desrochers, of...
FOX 28 Spokane
University of Idaho experiencing housing overflow
MOSCOW, Idaho – The University of Idaho is experiencing a housing overflow, causing students to move into a motel. 77 students are temporarily living here at this Fairbridge Inn. It comes after the University of Idaho filled all of its housing. “So, we’re temporarily housing them at the Fairbridge...
KLEWTV
Clarkston Heights woman competes for Ms. Stars and Stripes
As of Sunday, August 21, Myranda was holding 1st place in her group. The competition is based on the most votes until a winner is chosen on October 6th. To vote for Myranda, click on her profile. The first vote is free. Subsequent votes are $1 per vote. According to the website, the money goes to support the American Royal of Kansas City, whose mission is to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and events.
Post Register
U of I undergraduate biotechnology and plant genomics major unlocking high-tech skills
To Tana Rayburn, creating that first genetically modified crop as an undergraduate student in University of Idaho’s biotechnology program was akin to working magic. Students such as Rayburn who pursue U of I’s biotechnology and plant genomics bachelor’s degree get the opportunity to learn skills more commonly taught at much larger schools or in graduate programs. The U of I program covers general molecular techniques and gives students a broad background to help them pursue careers in an array of cutting-edge fields.
