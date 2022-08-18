Read full article on original website
Joyce Desbiens
4d ago
Brady is a drama king. Always looking for media attention. Who really cares what he does.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Watch: Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin returns a kick-off and a punt for a touchdown against Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys raised some vague interest when they scooped up former USFL MVP KeVontae Turpin in July. While the former TCU standout has turned some heads during training camp, the 26-year-old wide receiver was able to shine Saturday night in the Cowboys' preseason tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dana White said Tom Brady and Gronk to Raiders was done deal until Jon Gruden nixed it
I know this is digging up ancient history with a few weeks until the season starts, but blame Dana White and Rob Gronkowski. Gronk was in the panel interviewing White for UFC on ESPN when White told the story of how a few years ago when Tom Brady was available, he was set to join the Raiders when Jon Gruden stepped in and put a stop to it at the last minute.
Reported reason for Tom Brady’s training camp hiatus revealed
Tom Brady is set to return to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, and the NFL world is still wondering why the seven-time Super Bowl champion took an unprecedented leave of absence. The most obvious reason may be the correct one. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network...
RELATED PEOPLE
Steve Smith Makes Thoughts Clear on Mayfield vs. Darnold
The Panthers’ legend is already sold on which quarterback he wants to the lead Carolina’s offense.
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Bill Belichick Reveals Communication With Julian Edelman About ... Patriots Comeback?
The coach says he speaks to the former receiver "fairly regularly."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raiders Owner Was Asked About The Tom Brady Rumor
Raiders owner Mark Davis wasn't able to catch Dana White's "GronkCast" comments live on Saturday night, but that doesn't mean he wasn't made aware of them. While Davis was attending the Las Vegas Aces WNBA playoff game, the UFC president was on ESPN+ saying he worked to broker a deal that would've landed both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in silver and black; had it not been for former head coach Jon Gruden:
deseret.com
Tom Brady is back. Where has he been?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was back at practice Monday after an extended absence from training camp, which was reportedly tied to Brady’s quest for work-life balance. Although he’s back now, NFL reporters and fans are still debating how — and where — Brady spent his time away....
Watch: Gronk Names NFL Stars He Can Beat in MMA Fight
The former NFL star was asked about a few of his former teammates, including Tom Brady.
Bill Belichick loves the Raiders' practices facilities
BOSTON -- The New England Patriots are out west for a pair of joint practices and a preseason clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. They won't join forces with the Raiders until Tuesday, so the Pats get the facilities to themselves on Monday.Based on what Bill Belichick had to say ahead of Monday's practice, the Raiders' practice spot in Henderson, Nevada is pretty fancy. World-class fancy."This is magnificent," Belichick said Monday. "I've been to a lot of good facilities and some amazing college facilities, but I'll put this one up to any of them. The field, the weight room, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
How to watch Eagles vs. Browns: TV, live channel, start time, more
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting the road. Nick Sirianni’s squad will play its first away contest of the preseason when it faces the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The team is coming off a 24-21 defeat against the New York Jets in their preseason opener, a game in which Jalen Hurts got the start and led the offense to a touchdown on the first drive.
Report: NFL settled with Watson to avoid financial and PR costs
The settlement between the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson brought a conclusion but not closure for many. Some fans, media and employees of the league are not satisfied with the resolution while some, mostly fans of the Browns, Clemson or Watson himself, believe the punishment is fine or even too strong.
NBC Sports
Will anyone fall for the 49ers’ new Jimmy Garoppolo bluff?
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10.
NBC Sports
49ers signing Tashaun Gipson
The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
Comments / 13