Generous donation for Veterans

(WAUSAU) -Lana Bradfish, a Rothschild resident, presented a generous donation to the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group at Denny’s in Rothschild on July 20, 2022. Her late husband Florian was a six-year Army Reserve Veteran and she wanted to help Veterans with a donation in his honor on his July 20th birthday.

Lana bought the group their meals and beverages. She also donated a generous amount for our Veteran meal program. We can’t thank Lana enough for her donations.

The Veteran meal program is one of the ways that the group helps our local Veterans. The group has donated over 227 meals at Denny’s to Veterans and their families in the past year. We are always looking for more Veterans that we could donate meals to. Please contact Don Kozlowski or me for more information about our Veteran meal program at Denny’s. If you call, please leave a message for us to call you back.

Mike Heilmann, mikeheil123@gmail.com 715-846-0166

Don Kozlowski, dokzkiten@yahoo.com 715-573-3208

Facebook: Veteransweeklycupofcoffee

Veterans weekly cup of coffee, Website: https://mikeheil123.wixsite.com/website

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Photo courtesy of Nao Shoua Xiong