Rothschild, WI

Generous donation for Veterans

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9Drb_0hMP7mTt00

(WAUSAU) -Lana Bradfish, a Rothschild resident, presented a generous donation to the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group at Denny’s in Rothschild on July 20, 2022. Her late husband Florian was a six-year Army Reserve Veteran and she wanted to help Veterans with a donation in his honor on his July 20th birthday.

Lana bought the group their meals and beverages. She also donated a generous amount for our Veteran meal program. We can’t thank Lana enough for her donations.

The Veteran meal program is one of the ways that the group helps our local Veterans. The group has donated over 227 meals at Denny’s to Veterans and their families in the past year. We are always looking for more Veterans that we could donate meals to. Please contact Don Kozlowski or me for more information about our Veteran meal program at Denny’s. If you call, please leave a message for us to call you back.

Mike Heilmann, mikeheil123@gmail.com 715-846-0166

Don Kozlowski, dokzkiten@yahoo.com 715-573-3208

Facebook: Veteransweeklycupofcoffee

Veterans weekly cup of coffee, Website: https://mikeheil123.wixsite.com/website

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Photo courtesy of Nao Shoua Xiong

WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau transit director to retire, search for replacement launches soon

The City of Wausau will soon be launching a search for its new transit director since the longtime leader of the department, Greg Seubert, is retiring. Seubert, who has worked for the city for 40 years, has already submitted his retirement notice. The Finance Committee will be discussing, and likely approving, a recruitment plan for Seubert’s position. The recruitment will likely be handled by an outside firm and a $22,500 budget modification has been proposed by the city’s Human Resources department for the purpose. The plan will have to be endorsed by the full City Council.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Fire gets committee nod for Wisconsin-wide training

The Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday approved a request from the Wausau Fire Department to join a state-wide training for urban search and rescue teams with collapse rescue capabilities. The trained firefighters will be part of what is called the Wisconsin Task Force One Team, which can deploy...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Retail environment inappropriate for selling puppies, writer says

I felt obligated to respond to the recent article you wrote regarding the pet store in Weston. I have been involved in animal rescue, adoption and rehoming efforts for more than 30 years. Although not personally active at this time, I am friends with and aware of individuals who to this day are dealing with the puppy mill situation. Not many people know it but nearby Clark County is puppy mill capital of Wisconsin.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau mulls expanding warming center year-round

City leaders will review a budget modification request next week that would allow Wausau’s warming center to operate all 12 months of the year, rather than restricting operation to the six coldest months of the year. The Finance Committee will weigh in on the Wausau Police Department proposal on...
WAUSAU, WI
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: A visit to the Mepps fishing lure plant

My wife and I awoke at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to leave ample time for our 6 a.m. departure from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. After conducting my one and only fishing trip for the week on Monday, then doing copious amounts of laundry and dishes, taking the dog to grandma’s house, etc., the time for our long-awaited trip to Wisconsin had finally come.
ANTIGO, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Hooch

Don’t even try to tell me that I’m not the most handsome dog you’ve ever seen. My name is Hooch and I have a lot going for me. I never thought I’d be calling a shelter my home, but sometimes things happen in life that are beyond our control. I’m a whole lot of dog and I need to be sure that my next human has enough time, attention and space for me. My last home had a dog and a cat and I was regularly around children in my last life, so I’m comfortable with all that. Come and see me!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Stained glass shop offers a new outlet for art enthusiasts

"We didn’t really know what to expect when we opened the store, but it’s been really a pleasant surprise how many people want to learn something new and try something new," said Michelle Arnott. In downtown Tomahawk on Wisconsin Ave artists have a place they can visit for...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Hope in the Park returns to Wausau

WAUSAU – Hope in the Park is back this summer, bigger than ever. This free community event, a thank you to the community for supporting 89Q Radio, will feature Christian artist Danny Gokey on Aug. 28 at Marathon Park, 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and will begin a variety of activities and entertainment, including children’s activities. Food vendors will open at noon. Gokey will perform at 5 p.m.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

NTC receives $340K grant to build machine tool workforce

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College is the recipient of a $340,000 National Science Foundation grant designed to build the machine tool workforce in central Wisconsin over the next three years, NTC announced this week. The Retool Project focuses on machine tool technician training and careers, diversity and accessibility. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Arrest made in Wausau Spectrum outage

A 55-year-old man is accused of intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables, resulting in a significant internet and telecommunications outage Sunday in Wausau. George E. Wood, 55, is being held on criminal charges in connection with the Spectrum outage, which impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities. Wausau Police say the damage caused service disruption and impacted many people and businesses.
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
MEDFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Artrageous Weekend fun for all

WAUSAU – The 33rd annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, Sept. 10-11, offers fun for all ages during north central Wisconsin’s art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River. This weekend favorite includes four admission-free locations – Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau fugitive located in Missouri

A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

