Cleveland, OH

NBC Sports

Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received

The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jordan Poyer won’t return to practice for Bills this week

Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn’t ready to return to practice yet. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Poyer’s injured elbow is making progress, but that it won’t improve to the point that he’ll be back on the field this week. That rules out any chance that he will play in the preseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players

The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling

In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds

During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

49ers signing Tashaun Gipson

The 49ers are adding a veteran to their defensive backfield. San Francisco is signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Gipson spent the last two seasons playing for the Bears. He recorded a pair of interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for Chicago last year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Sam Darnold: Competition was fair, it didn’t go my way

Sam Darnold was the No. 2 quarterback taken in the 2018 draft behind Baker Mayfield and he finds himself behind Mayfield again this year. The Panthers officially named Mayfield their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Browns on Monday. The Panthers traded for Mayfield ahead of training camp, which many took as a strong sign that he would wind up with the job since the Panthers already knew what they had in Darnold.
NFL
NBC Sports

Texans release FB Andy Janovich despite $700,000 guarantee

One of the youngest teams in the NFL has gotten a little younger, with moves made in advance of Tuesday’s deadline for cutting all rosters from 85 to 80. The Texans released a pair of veterans — fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich had received a...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers rookies Gray, Burford drawing rave reviews

The 49ers might have found gems in the middle of the 2022 NFL Draft from two non-Power Five conference players. San Francisco took Southern Methodist University wide receiver Danny Gray at No. 105 in the third round and then took offensive lineman Spencer Burford out of the University of Texas at San Antonio No. 134 in the fourth round.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Seahawks cut five players, get down to 80 on roster

NFL teams need to have no more than 80 players on their rosters by Tuesday, but the Seahawks are a few days ahead. Today Seattle cut five players, getting down to exactly 80 on the roster. The five released were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer,...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Former Texans team president Jamey Rootes dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the first team president of the Texans, died Sunday. He was 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news on social media. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas,” she wrote. “Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former president of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Nathaniel Hackett apologizes for Broncos’ play in Buffalo

The Broncos didn’t play most of their starters in Buffalo, and it was ugly. The Bills, who played starting quarterback Josh Allen for a series, totaled 510 yards and scored touchdowns on their first six possessions on their way to a 42-15 victory over the Broncos. It was not...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
NBC Sports

Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer

The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Who is Deon Cain and what are his chances of making Eagles' roster?

It’s impossible to watch Deon Cain catch the football and not play the 53-man roster game. If it comes down to Cain and Jalen Reagor, what will the Eagles do?. Cain has had a terrific training camp, and in the preseason game against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, he did the same thing he’s been doing all summer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jaguars slash six from roster, including Marvin Hall

The Jaguars made their second round of cuts on Tuesday. The team waived five players and released veteran wide receiver Marvin Hall. Offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, cornerback Shabari Davis, tight end Grayson Gunter, linebacker Wyatt Ray, and wide receiver Lujuan Winningham are hitting the waiver wire. Hall signed with the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Vikings release Albert Wilson, waive Jullian Taylor

The Vikings are adding quarterback Nick Mullens in a trade with the Raiders and they’re also parting ways with a couple of players on Monday. The team announced that they’ve released wide receiver Albert Wilson and waived defensive tackle Jullian Taylor. Taylor was cut with an injury designation, so would revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

