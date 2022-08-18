Jamey Rootes, the first team president of the Texans, died Sunday. He was 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news on social media. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas,” she wrote. “Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former president of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO