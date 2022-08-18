Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Store Only Sells American-Made ProductsTravel MavenMorristown, NJ
140 Migrants From Texas Arrive in New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Turcotte slowed by injuries; Spence has opportunity at defenseman. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
NHL
Inside look at Minnesota Wild
Look to build on record-setting season after re-signing Fleury. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild are hoping for a deeper run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the majority of...
NHL
Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2022-23
Kaprizov ranks No. 2 among left wings; Fleury top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Minnesota Wild. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Bellows Looking to Make 'Big Impact'
After ending last season on positive note, Kieffer Bellows is looking to make a big impact in 2022-23 Kieffer Bellows has paid his dues over the past four seasons. The 2016 first-round pick (19th overall) spent the better part of two years in Bridgeport before making his NHL debut in 2020. Bellows was limited to 14 games during the shortened 2020-21 season, but stayed with the club for the entire year, working to improve his game.
NHL
LI Warriors Host Summer Shootout
The LI Warriors hosted a hockey tournament for veteran, police and firefighter teams at Northwell Health Ice Center. As a US Navy veteran, Jeremy Feldman has seen firsthand how impactful the Long Island Warriors hockey team could be in the lives of disabled veterans. Feldman felt disconnected after returning to...
NHL
Ellis could miss start of season for Flyers, Tortorella says
Defenseman played four games in 2021-22, has 'multilayered' lower-body injury. Ryan Ellis could miss the start of the season with the Philadelphia Flyers. The defenseman played in only four games last season, none after Nov. 13, because of what the 31-year-old called a "multilayered" issue involving the "complex of the whole pelvic region."
NHL
Patience and Progression Pay Off in Noah Dobson's New Deal
Noah Dobson is looking to build off breakout year after signing a three-year contract. Patience has long been part of Noah Dobson's personality. It served him when he was breaking into the league as a 19-year-old and seemingly again, as news of his newly minted three-year contract broke in late August. Yes, it was always a matter of when and not if for the restricted free agent, but now that it's done, Dobson can put all of his focus into building off his breakout campaign.
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Stars prospect Stankoven impresses at World Junior Championship
DALLAS -- Logan Stankoven is building quite the case to be an important part of the Dallas Stars, if not this season then in the near future. The forward prospect helped Canada finish first at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, assisting on the Golden Goal scored by Kent Johnson at 3:20 of overtime in a 3-2 win against Finland on Saturday. Stankoven tied for fourth among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games in the tournament.
NHL
Romanov Ready to Go with Islanders
Alexander Romanov is itching to start season after being acquired by Islanders. Alexander Romanov is ready to go. The 22-year-old defenseman has already arrived on Long Island and eager to get his season started after being acquired by the Islanders during a draft day trade in July and inking a three-year deal on Monday.
NHL
McTavish among breakout players at World Junior Championship
Ducks prospect was tournament MVP for Canada; Islanders draft pick Raty stepped up for Finland. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship featured several players stepping up and having strong efforts to lead their team. Some of the players who excelled were expected to do so; then there were others who...
NHL
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden defeats Czechia, finishes third
Saturday was the consolation and championship round of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Sweden 3, Czechia 1 -- Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild) made 27 saves to help Sweden win the consolation game and finish third in the tournament. "We really...
NHL
Pyyhtia's incredible finish to season has Blue Jackets excited
Mikael Pyyhtia had six goals in the first five months of the season a year ago with TPS in Finland. He then had 15 goals over 20 games in the last two months, then eight goals and 13 points in 18 playoff games as he helped the squad get all the way to the Liiga final.
NHL
Johnson's golden goal pushes Canada to World Juniors victory
Blue Jackets forward makes a memory to last a lifetime to cap an impressive showing at the tournament. Once the World Juniors gold medal game went to overtime Saturday night, one skater of the 40 dressed for the game was going to be the hero. And in the end, there's...
NHL
10 things learned at 2022 World Junior Championship
Canada won the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 overtime win against Finland at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday. The dramatic conclusion came eight months after the tournament was initially postponed Dec. 29 following four days of action because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus. It was the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Inside look at Montreal Canadiens
NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Montreal Canadiens. The Montreal Canadiens are rebuilding with new blood throughout the organization, including Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, with the hope of constructing an annual Stanley Cup contender.
NHL
Sharks Re-Sign Forward Noah Gregor
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has re-signed forward Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Noah elevated his play last season and set career highs in several offensive categories,"...
NHL
Islanders, Lamoriello remain confident after quiet offseason
GM looked into 'many different options' but cost of moves was too high. The New York Islanders didn't make many offseason moves because the cost was too high, but they like where they are entering the season. "There's no disappointment with where we're at because we feel very good about...
NHL
Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Jack St. Ivany
The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will run through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual value of $950,000 at the NHL level. St. Ivany, 23, played...
Comments / 0