Connexus, Heritage Credit Union complete merger

Connexus Credit Union and DeForest-based Heritage Credit Union have officially concluded their merger, creating a nationwide financial cooperative with more than $4.9 billion in assets, the financial institutions announced this week.

“It’s exciting to be a part of two organizations becoming stronger together while providing continuous commitments to our employees, members and communities,” said Heather Ristow, Connexus Credit Union market president and former COO of Heritage Credit Union. “We look forward to building upon our legacy of exceptional service and member satisfaction. The completion of the merger is a pivotal moment for our employees, who we cannot thank enough for their hard work and unwavering support.”

Heritage members voted in favor of the merger on Jan. 3, and legally merged on March 1. Effective Aug. 17, all Heritage branches are Connexus; members have access to enhanced online and mobile services, ATMs, additional owned branches, and shared branching services at 5,600+ locations.