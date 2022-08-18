ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deforest, WI

Connexus, Heritage Credit Union complete merger

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FY15_0hMP7WJ900

Connexus Credit Union and DeForest-based Heritage Credit Union have officially concluded their merger, creating a nationwide financial cooperative with more than $4.9 billion in assets, the financial institutions announced this week.

“It’s exciting to be a part of two organizations becoming stronger together while providing continuous commitments to our employees, members and communities,” said Heather Ristow, Connexus Credit Union market president and former COO of Heritage Credit Union. “We look forward to building upon our legacy of exceptional service and member satisfaction. The completion of the merger is a pivotal moment for our employees, who we cannot thank enough for their hard work and unwavering support.”

Heritage members voted in favor of the merger on Jan. 3, and legally merged on March 1. Effective Aug. 17, all Heritage branches are Connexus; members have access to enhanced online and mobile services, ATMs, additional owned branches, and shared branching services at 5,600+ locations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

UW System announces Wisconsin Tuition Promise with UWSP

MADISON – University of Wisconsin System has created a new initiative starting in fall 2023 to ensure underserved Wisconsin students can attend any UW System university without paying tuition or fees, President Jay Rothman announced this week. The goal of the Wisconsin Tuition Promise is to increase the number...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy