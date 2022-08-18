ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William ‘made a conscious decision to put the Firm before family’ after Megxit, royal experts claim

By Britta Zeltmann
PRINCE William "made a conscious decision" to put the future of the Firm before his family after Megxit, royal experts claim.

The Duke of Cambridge will always put the interests of the monarchy before his relationship with his brother Prince Harry, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton told a Channel 4 documentary.

He also said there are many examples in which Wills has chosen to take "the more difficult route" in order to do the honourable thing and the duke will never waiver from right or wrong.

Speaking on a forthcoming episode of Channel 4 docuseries, The Real Windsors: A Very Modern Prince?, Mr Lowther-Pinkerton explains: "He has made a conscious decision that duty comes first."

Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair royal correspondent, also appears on upcoming show.

She adds: "I think William had to park being a loving brother who was absolutely his brother's number one fan to put on a different hat.

"It was putting the future of the firm and the best interests of the monarchy before himself and before his brother and before their relationship."

Mr Lowther-Pinkerton earlier tells the programme: "Prince William is very analytical and asks all the questions.

"And makes sure that he's clear what you're asking him to do. His sort of moral compass is set absolutely rigidly due north.

"He has the clearest understanding of almost anybody I know of what is right and what is wrong and he won't waiver from it, even if it means he's going to take a hit."

He earlier tells the show: "There are many examples of when I worked for him where it would have been very easy to take one route.

"But it wouldn't have been the honourable or the right thing to do so he took the more difficult route."

Mr Lowther-Pinkerton used to to work as a member of the Irish Guards and SAS and was appointed William and Harry's first private secretary in March 2005.

His new role came just weeks after Harry hit the headlines for wearing a Nazi uniform as fancy dress and later helped both princes shape their military careers.

Lowther-Pinkerton believes the Duke of Cambridge's role model is the Queen and the monarchy will be in safe hands when he takes over.

He said: "He's inevitably drawn a lot from the example that she's given over the years.

"He's got some great role models there. In a way, he's lucky because he sits at the bottom of the pile in terms of the generational way of looking at it. And he can sort of look at those generations and draw on them.

"The monarchy has always changed, it's always evolved — each generation will do things slightly differently, there'll be lots of common themes. That's why it's an evolution not a revolution."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xch4J_0hMP7Tey00
Lowther-Pinkerton believes that the Duke of Cambridge's role model is the Queen Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itlIz_0hMP7Tey00
He also believes Wills can look up to the generations before him ahead of his succession Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499GCe_0hMP7Tey00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured at their last official event as working members of the Royal Family in 2020 Credit: Getty

