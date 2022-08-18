ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
numberfire.com

Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara sitting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alcantara will move to the bench on Sunday with Ketel Marte starting at designated hitter. Marte will bat third versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Marte for...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Ketel Marte
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett batting fifth on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Garrett will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Alek Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 7.5 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Daulton Varsho sitting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Varsho will move to the bench on Sunday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Luplow for...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Jakob Junis. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Hiura for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel starting Saturday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Isbel is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 201 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .218 batting average...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Josh Bell starting for San Diego Saturday night

San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Bell for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Reds' Aristides Aquino batting eighth on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez batting ninth for Yankees on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gonzalez will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7 FanDuel points...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Michael Massey in lineup Saturday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Massey for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.9 FanDuel...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Dylan Carlson sitting for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Dylan Carlson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Carlson will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Tyler O'Neill covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson bats seventh and handles left field. Our models project Carlson for 4 home runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy