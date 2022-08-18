Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local organization is helping support at-risk teens when they need it mostMadison VegaPeoria, AZ
"Coffee with Kent and the Chief" event makes latest stop in MaricopaJeremy BerenMaricopa, AZ
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Related
numberfire.com
Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Alcantara will move to the bench on Sunday with Ketel Marte starting at designated hitter. Marte will bat third versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Marte for...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett batting fifth on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Garrett will start in left field on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Alek Thomas returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Garrett for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Daulton Varsho sitting for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Varsho will move to the bench on Sunday with Jordan Luplow starting in right field. Luplow will bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Luplow for...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Jakob Junis. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Hiura for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel starting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Isbel is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 201 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .218 batting average...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Saturday night
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Bell for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Reds' Aristides Aquino batting eighth on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez batting ninth for Yankees on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gonzalez will start in right field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Michael Massey in lineup Saturday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Massey for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson sitting for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Dylan Carlson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Carlson will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Tyler O'Neill covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson bats seventh and handles left field. Our models project Carlson for 4 home runs,...
Comments / 0