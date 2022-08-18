Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria starting for Texas Saturday night
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Viloria is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Chris Archer. Our models project Viloria for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Monday night
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Bolt is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project Bolt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Duran for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Diaz is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting leadoff versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Diaz for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Tony Kemp leading off for Oakland on Saturday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Tony Kemp is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Kemp will take over second base after Jonah Bride was rested versus their division competitors. In a matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Kemp to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Nick Pratto in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pratto is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Pratto for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project McKinstry for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.2...
numberfire.com
William Contreras starting Saturday night for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Contreras for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Davis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.6...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel starting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Isbel is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. In 201 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .218 batting average...
numberfire.com
Tyler Heineman in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. Our models project Heineman for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.0...
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto starting for Philadelphia on Saturday in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Realmuto is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fourth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Realmuto for 0.9 hits,...
numberfire.com
Reds' Aristides Aquino batting eighth on Sunday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will start in right field on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zach Thomspon and the Pirates. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Aquino for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
