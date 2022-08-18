ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Legend Campbell to No. 1 Edge Keeley: 'The U is Finally Getting Back'

By All Hurricanes Staff
 4 days ago

Can Miami make a run at the top pass rusher in the class of 2023?

When a legend speaks, moves are made.

The college football recruiting world saw a major move made on Wednesday night, as No. 1 edge prospect and No. 3 overall recruit Keon Keeley made a long-anticipated decommitment from the University of Notre Dame.

Sine, the buzz around the top pass rusher out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep has been most noticeably with Alabama, Florida and Ohio State.

Can Miami get in the race?

Former Hurricane great Calais Campbell , who of course starred along the defensive line at The U before a long NFL career, reached out to Keeley via Twitter on Thursday to make his pitch to the in-state star.

"Good luck with that process young fella!" Campbell posted. "It’s a tough decision. It’s been a while but I’ve been in your shoes. I chose Miami bc it was the right move for me. And I couldn’t have made a better choice.

"The U is finally getting back to the glory days. Hope you consider them."

Keeley, listed at 6-foot-6, 242 pounds, added more than 20 scholarship offers before picking the Irish in June of 2021. Since, he has visited Florida and Alabama multiple times, creating momentum with each program's chances. Ohio State is reportedly also in line to get a trip out of the top talent, potentially for their big game against Notre Dame, ironically.

Miami offered Keeley in the spring of 2021 under the previous coaching administration.

Campbell was an All-ACC performer at Miami before making a larger mark on the NFL, where he was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019 after six Pro Bowls and a first-team All-Pro nod in 2017.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

