Lori Harvey Reveals Her Secret To Glowing Skin & Healthy Hair — Shop Now

Lori Harvey finally revealed her secret to glowing skin and healthy hair, and of course, it includes products from her own line, SKN by LH.

In a TikTok, the IMG model revealed that she likes to leave the Oribe Moisture and Control Mask in her hair the night before she gets it professionally styled. The entrepreneur claims that leaving the mask in for an extended period of time leaves her bob looking shiny.

The Oribe treatment is designed with textured strands in mind. The intense conditioner contains ingredients like coconut oil, almond oil, almond protein and baobab seed extract, giving dehydrated and processed strands a much-needed TLC session. The product is formulated with antioxidants and vitamin-rich ingredients, retailing for $63. If fans of Harvey are interested in incorporating a similar treatment into their hair routine, there are a variety of affordable alternatives that can deliver similar results.

Along with using a hair mask, Harvey loves the No.5 Rosemary + Mint Hair Growth Oil. She explained in the 60-second video that she isn't interested in growing out her hair, but she enjoys the way the emollient feels. Both rosemary and mint have been known to stimulate hair growth, soothe irritation and reduce dandruff.

When it comes to skincare, Harvey has become very knowledgeable about it over the years. She not only developed her own brand, but she incorporates other female entrepreneurs into her regimen as well. The socialite exfoliates her lips using KNC Beauty Supa Scrub which was created by her friend, Kristen Noel Crawley . She then adds a layer of Hailey Baldwin 's Rhode Beauty Peptide Lip Treatment.

Once she hydrates her lips, she follows up with the entire SKN by LH line. Harvey launched her own skin collection last year. The five-step system is designed to address Harvey's own skincare struggles which include rosacea, sensitivity and hyperpigmentation.

