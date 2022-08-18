Read full article on original website
Twister
4d ago
This Is Exactly What Happens When The 99 Percent Of Good Officers Are Lumped In With The 1 Percent Of The Bad Ones! This Is A Nation Wide Trend!😪
Reply(3)
12
Linda Miller
4d ago
This is sad. They should have done something before it got to the point of everyone quitting.
Reply(4)
5
Katie Nolan Carr
4d ago
all predictable. thz to the crazy left. they got exactly what they wanted. if one cannot see that by now they are beyond repair so awful and so unfair to the mostly minority people who live in bad areas
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Brothers bound over for trial in double homicide at Flint Christmas party
FLINT, MI – A security guard working at an after-hours Christmas party on Flint’s north side late Christmas night 2021 and into the following morning testified Monday, Aug. 22 that he stood within a foot of a man he identified as Ronald Dendy Jr. before Dendy opened fire outside the party.
fox2detroit.com
Oak Park man had unsecured loaded handgun with extended mag, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - State police arrested a Detroit man in his 20s and confiscated a loaded handgun from his car after he was pulled over for improper lane use. Michigan State Police also said the man showed signs of impairment after approaching the suspect vehicle. The traffic...
Suspect in fatal stabbing believed he had to get them before they got him, testimony reveals
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Robert Wayne Annabel II’s stabbing of two people in a Jackson County group home in May is a fact not in dispute. The reasoning and justification for the stabbing, however, is. Annabel, 41, was bound over for trial in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday,...
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint’s police surveillance efforts could get boost with camera vendor deal
FLINT, MI -- The Police Department’s view of Flint crime could be in better focus after the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22. Council members are being asked to give final approval at their meeting Monday to spending $92,500 with Flock Safety for an agreement with the company, which will cover the annual cost of maintenance for a network of 68 cameras purchased last year and installed at crime hot spots around the city.
Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
Green agrees to resign from Flint school board after alleged assault of colleague
FLINT, MI -- Danielle Green, the former Flint Board of Education President that allegedly assaulted another board member, will resign from her seat as a condition of a plea agreement with the City of Flint. Green, who must submit her resignation effective Friday, Aug. 26, appeared in Genesee District Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Bizarre’ Southfield chase ends with driver, woman thought to be kidnapped both hiding in trash cans
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Southfield police said a “very bizarre” chase ended with a driver and a woman previously thought to be a kidnapping victim both hiding from officers in separate garbage cans. Officials were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to the area of 8 Mile...
WATCH: Detroit pawn shop robbery suspect arrested hiding under porch, thanks to MSP chopper
Two people suspected of breaking into a pawn shop in Detroit late Saturday night are in custody, thanks to the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Man charged with stealing girl’s credit card, Kroger scooter; pharmacy burglars leave empty-handed
Man charged with stealing girl’s credit card, Kroger scooter. A man suspected of stealing a girl’s wallet and credit card last month was arrested recently after police say he stole a motorized scooter at the Kroger store at 12 Mile and Campbell roads and took it for a ride.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash
Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
fox2detroit.com
Armed carjackers sought by Detroit police after stealing Chrysler 300
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a carjacking after an 18-year-old who had exited a gas station and got into his car was approached by two armed suspects that demanded his vehicle. One drove off in his car and the other got into a minivan and fled with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Standoff with barricaded gunman ends on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A long standoff with a barricaded gunman came to an end Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side, police said. The situation unfolded before noon Monday (Aug. 22) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to authorities. The home is just west of Evergreen Road, between Tireman Avenue and Joy Road.
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for men accused of stealing wallet from man after cutting his grass
DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects that are known in the Ford Road and Southfield Freeway neighborhood. According to officials, the two suspects agreed to cut a lawn on Artesian Street on August 13 at 3:30 p.m. After the job was done, they overpowered the resident and stole his wallet.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed during argument that led to shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – A man was killed this weekend during an argument that escalated into a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, near Evergreen Road and Tireman Avenue, according to authorities. Two...
12-year-old girl shot after suspect demands her shoes
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl was held at gunpoint and told to hand over her shoes before she was shot last week, authorities said. Anthony Bradford, 19, of Detroit, is charged in the non-fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Detroit girl on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Skinner Playfield in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
MLive
48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 17