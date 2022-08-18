ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Twister
4d ago

This Is Exactly What Happens When The 99 Percent Of Good Officers Are Lumped In With The 1 Percent Of The Bad Ones! This Is A Nation Wide Trend!😪

Linda Miller
4d ago

This is sad. They should have done something before it got to the point of everyone quitting.

Katie Nolan Carr
4d ago

all predictable. thz to the crazy left. they got exactly what they wanted. if one cannot see that by now they are beyond repair so awful and so unfair to the mostly minority people who live in bad areas

MLive

Flint’s police surveillance efforts could get boost with camera vendor deal

FLINT, MI -- The Police Department’s view of Flint crime could be in better focus after the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22. Council members are being asked to give final approval at their meeting Monday to spending $92,500 with Flock Safety for an agreement with the company, which will cover the annual cost of maintenance for a network of 68 cameras purchased last year and installed at crime hot spots around the city.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Teen fatally shot, suspect turns himself into police after reaching out to violence interrupter

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old boy is dead and another teen is in custody after a fatal shooting early Saturday in Ypsilanti Township. Deshawn Patterson, 17, was found fatally shot Aug. 20, in the 500 block of Hudson Street in Ypsilanti Township by deputies responding to a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed

FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash

Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit. It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Standoff with barricaded gunman ends on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A long standoff with a barricaded gunman came to an end Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side, police said. The situation unfolded before noon Monday (Aug. 22) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to authorities. The home is just west of Evergreen Road, between Tireman Avenue and Joy Road.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
COLUMBUS TOWNSHIP, MI
The Flint Journal

12-year-old girl shot after suspect demands her shoes

DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl was held at gunpoint and told to hand over her shoes before she was shot last week, authorities said. Anthony Bradford, 19, of Detroit, is charged in the non-fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Detroit girl on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Skinner Playfield in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
DETROIT, MI
