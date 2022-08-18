ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Newsom rejects safe injection site bill, citing 'unintended consequences'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed some cities in California to set up supervised drug consumption sites. The bill, SB57, would have allowed San Francisco, Oakland, and the city and the county of Los Angeles to approve entities to operate the supervised consumption sites, also known as overdose prevention programs, until 2028.
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by McKinney Fire in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen Shoopman,...
