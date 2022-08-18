Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom rejects safe injection site bill, citing 'unintended consequences'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed some cities in California to set up supervised drug consumption sites. The bill, SB57, would have allowed San Francisco, Oakland, and the city and the county of Los Angeles to approve entities to operate the supervised consumption sites, also known as overdose prevention programs, until 2028.
How farm workers’ rights have strengthened since the 2008 death of pregnant 17-year-old María Isavel Vásquez Jiménez
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Do you recognize the name María Isavel Vásquez Jiménez? You might — if you're familiar with some ofCalifornia's safety regulations regarding heat and outdoor workers. María was 17 years old and pregnant when she had a heat stroke and collapsed...
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
‘We’re here to give them a voice’: Group marching hundreds of miles to California capitol in support of farm workers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Over 24 days, a large group is raising awareness for farm workers' voting rights by marching 335 miles across California. “Our farm workers have been voiceless for so long and that’s why we’re here, to give them a voice,” said Connie Perez-Andreesen, CAO/National Vice President of United Farm Workers.
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by McKinney Fire in Northern California
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen Shoopman,...
