News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
State Officials Issue Statements Following Deadly Shooting Of Oklahoma County Deputy
A double shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Monday afternoon left one Oklahoma County deputy dead and another injured. According to authorities, Sgt. Bobby Swartz. was shot and killed while serving court orders, another officer also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials from around the...
News On 6
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
News On 6
Fallen Oklahoma County Deputy Profiled By Sheriff's Office In 2018
An Oklahoma County deputy is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a double shooting on Monday. The fallen deputy has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. According to authorities, the shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Scanner traffic from Monday afternoon...
News On 6
WATCH: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Updates Deputy Shooting
After two deputies were shot at a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson battled through emotions while updating their conditions Monday afternoon. Officials said the deputies were serving lockout papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to...
News On 6
Court Documents Reveal Turmoil At Home Where Deputies Were Shot
Court documents reveal turmoil inside an Oklahoma City home where two deputies were shot, one of them fatally, while enforcing an eviction. Records show Oklahoma City police and deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office had visited the home several times over the past month. According to documents the...
News On 6
Pending Clemency, Coddington Execution Scheduled For This Week
The State of Oklahoma is slated to begin another round of executions this week, the first of more than two dozen lethal injections scheduled over the next two years. Death row inmate James Coddington is set for execution at the State Penitentiary Aug. 25 in McAlester. However, there is a pending clemency recommendation before Gov. Kevin Stitt that could take him off death row.
News On 6
Neighbors React To Deputy Shooting in SW OKC Neighborhood
Two deputies were shot in a neighborhood while serving routine eviction paperwork Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office confirming that one of those deputies, Bobby Swartz, died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. During a press conference Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said this was...
News On 6
OSBI Investigating Tax Disruption At Oklahoma Tax Commission
Court filing revealed that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Sand Springs woman over a reported disruption of the Oklahoma Tax Commission database dating back to 2019. The woman has not been charged, so she is not being named at this time. In a request for a...
News On 6
James Coddington Execution Thursday Unless Clemency Granted
Death row inmate, James Coddington, is set for execution Thursday. The execution will go thru unless Governor Stitt grants clemency as recommended by the Pardon and Parole Board. Coddington murdered Albert Hale of Choctaw in 1997 because Hale refused to give him money for drugs. Coddington says in the years...
News On 6
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
Election Day In Oklahoma: 2022 Runoff Primary Elections
It is election day in Oklahoma and voters across the state will decide who will advance to November’s election in many statewide races. Voters who are having to the polls on Tuesday morning will want to grab their voter card or an ID, like a driver's license. All nine...
News On 6
Animal Welfare Groups Encourage Tulsans To Vote In Oklahoma's Primary Runoff Election
Several animal welfare groups have teamed up ahead of Oklahoma's primary run-off election on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the agencies are hoping people get out and vote for city leaders in support of animal advocacy in the Tulsa community. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with more...
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash
Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
News On 6
Porch Pirates Busted After Neighbor Intervenes
Two suspects are in custody after they were caught stealing mail from multiple Yukon mailboxes. A neighbor was driving down Piedmont Drive when he said he saw a group of porch pirates strike and took quick action. William Collins and Amber Wilson were arrested by Oklahoma City Police in this...
News On 6
Voting For Several Primary Runoff Races Begin Tuesday
Oklahoma voters will decide several runoff races today, as polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Potential voters should double-check their polling place, because it may have changed with recent redistricting. For more information on where to vote, and a sample ballot, click here.
News On 6
Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash
Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
News On 6
2 Dead After Crashing Into Tree In Pottawatomie County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Pottawatomie County on Monday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10:56 p.m. near south Highway Drive and OK-270. According to troopers, an 81-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman, both from Harrah, Oklahoma, were...
News On 6
Oklahomans Prepare To Vote As Runoff Elections Near
Oklahomans head back to the polls this Tuesday. Tulsa County voters will cast ballots on run-off candidates for state primaries, as well as city charter amendments and council district positions. Absentee ballots can be handed off in person until the end of the day Monday, or received by mail by...
News On 6
Polls Open Aug. 23 For Runoff Election
OKLAHOMA CITY - The much anticipated primary runoff election begins Tuesday, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also see the results of exclusive News 9 polling for the hot races on the News 9 App.
