The State of Oklahoma is slated to begin another round of executions this week, the first of more than two dozen lethal injections scheduled over the next two years. Death row inmate James Coddington is set for execution at the State Penitentiary Aug. 25 in McAlester. However, there is a pending clemency recommendation before Gov. Kevin Stitt that could take him off death row.

