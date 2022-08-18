Cubs Prospect Amaya Tallies Three Hits for Tennessee

Miguel Amaya, put together an encouraging performance as he tries to get back into a groove with the Tennessee Smokies.

The last few years haven't been smooth sailing for Chicago Cubs prospect Miguel Amaya. After being hailed as a top-100 prospect and perhaps the best prospect in the system, Amaya hasn't caught a break.

Entering the year, the righty was able to play in just 23 total minor league games since 2019, due to a combination of the minor league season being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and an injury sustained in 2021 that kept him out until July of this season.

This has led to the 23-year-old tumbling in the prospect rankings. While he's always been seen as a more glove-first prospect, it's hard for any player to get into a good rhythm at the plate with such little time played, and it's shown this season with Amaya.

The Panama native was batting just .200 and held an OPS below the .600 mark through 15 games in Double-A. Amaya has also been hitless in his previous six games but changed his fortunes in a big way Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with two RBI in a 9-4 Tennessee Smokies loss.

It was a big performance for a player that desperately needed it, and as the catcher settles more into the lineup, the hits may keep coming in bunches as he regains his feel at the dish.

Though not as revered as he once was, Amaya will have to put together more success at the plate as the system still lacks top-end catching talent. The 2015 international signee still has a path to success in Chicago, and hopefully, this performance sparks a resurgence.

Elsewhere on the farm:

Triple-A: Iowa Cubs (51-62) at Indianapolis Indians (55-56): L 10-5

Caleb Kilian became the third Chicago Cubs minor league pitcher to reach 100 season strikeouts along with Porter Hodge and Jordan Wicks. It was not a good day for the righty, however, as he was tagged for six runs in three innings.

Manuel Rodriguez made his return to the mound in Iowa after being on the injured list since April 13 with a right elbow strain. The righty struck out two and allowed one run.

Catcher Tommy Payne went 2-for-4 with two doubles and is now batting .324 on the season.

Narciso Crook had one hit in three at-bats while walking twice, bringing his season OPS to an even .900.

Double-A: Tennessee Smokies (59-51) at Birmingham Barons (49-61): L 9-4

DJ Herz, the Cubs 13th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline , was tagged for seven runs on three walks and four hits, all in the second inning. Herz has an 11.49 ERA in Tennessee as he continues to adjust to the Double-A level.

Jake Slaughter had a 2-for-5 night at the dish. The former 18th-round pick also stole his 20th base of the season.

Zac Leigh made his Double-A debut after being promoted from South Bend on Tuesday. The righty pitched a one-two-three inning with two strikeouts.

High-A: South Bend Cubs (59-50) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (56-52): Postponed

South Bend's game against Beloit was postponed due to unplayable conditions following a thunderstorm. The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader at 5:35 p.m. EST Friday.

Single-A: Myrtle Beach Pelicans (69-41) at Down East Wood Ducks (56-54): L 7-1

Parker Chavers went 2-for-4 with a double from the leadoff spot. The Cubs seventh-round pick in 2021 has a 170 wRC+ in the month of August.

Moises Ballesteros went 1-for-3 with a walk. The catcher was bumped up to number 15 on MLB Pipeline's updated Cubs top prospects list.

Ethan Hearn hit an RBI double in the seventh inning, his tenth extra-base hit in his last 20 games.

Transactions:

Righty Anderson Espinoza was optioned to Iowa to make room for left-handed reliever Steven Brault who completed his rehab assignment and was activated off the injured list.

The Cubs officially sent Manuel Rodriguez on a rehab assignment with the Iowa Cubs. Rodriguez is officially on the major league 60-day injured list but can be optioned at the conclusion of his rehab assignment.

