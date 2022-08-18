Former Educator At Wayne, Genesee Schools Charged In Sexual Assault Investigation

(CBS DETROIT) — A former teacher who worked in Wayne and Genesee county schools was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting 15 people.

Eugene Pratt, 57, of Davison, was arrested on Aug. 16 at New Paths Inc. in Flint, a court-ordered addiction center, where he worked as a security and transportation officer.

He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct; however, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said more charges are expected.

Swanson said an investigation began three months when one man came forward. Swanson said that there are at least 15 victims, including teens and adults, who are believed to be male and from “at-risk” backgrounds. But authorities said there may be more victims.

Pratt’s work history

1986: Student teacher at Milton Tucker Middle School in Flint

Student teacher at Milton Tucker Middle School in Flint 1987-1990: Substitute teacher at Kearsley Community Schools, Hamady Schools and Grand Blanc Community Schools

Substitute teacher at Kearsley Community Schools, Hamady Schools and Grand Blanc Community Schools 1990-1995: Sixth-grade teacher at Armstrong Middle School (Kearsley Community Schools)

Sixth-grade teacher at Armstrong Middle School (Kearsley Community Schools) 1995-1999: Fifth-grade teacher at Dowdall Elementary School in Flint

Fifth-grade teacher at Dowdall Elementary School in Flint 1999-2004: Davison Athletic Club in Davison

Davison Athletic Club in Davison 2004-2005: Career resource director at Hamady Middle and High schools in Flint

Career resource director at Hamady Middle and High schools in Flint 2006-2013: Principal of Beecher Adult and Alternative Education

Principal of Beecher Adult and Alternative Education 2013-2015: Dean of Students at Caniff Library Academy in Hamtramck

Dean of Students at Caniff Library Academy in Hamtramck 2021-2022: Security and transportation officer at New Paths Inc. in Flint

Anyone who is a victim or knows someone who is can call 810-257-3422.

