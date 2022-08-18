ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Former Educator At Wayne, Genesee Schools Charged In Sexual Assault Investigation

 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — A former teacher who worked in Wayne and Genesee county schools was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting 15 people.

Eugene Pratt, 57, of Davison, was arrested on Aug. 16 at New Paths Inc. in Flint, a court-ordered addiction center, where he worked as a security and transportation officer.

He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct; however, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said more charges are expected.

Swanson said an investigation began three months when one man came forward. Swanson said that there are at least 15 victims, including teens and adults, who are believed to be male and from “at-risk” backgrounds. But authorities said there may be more victims.

Pratt’s work history

  • 1986: Student teacher at Milton Tucker Middle School in Flint
  • 1987-1990: Substitute teacher at Kearsley Community Schools, Hamady Schools and Grand Blanc Community Schools
  • 1990-1995: Sixth-grade teacher at Armstrong Middle School (Kearsley Community Schools)
  • 1995-1999: Fifth-grade teacher at Dowdall Elementary School in Flint
  • 1999-2004: Davison Athletic Club in Davison
  • 2004-2005: Career resource director at Hamady Middle and High schools in Flint
  • 2006-2013: Principal of Beecher Adult and Alternative Education
  • 2013-2015: Dean of Students at Caniff Library Academy in Hamtramck
  • 2021-2022: Security and transportation officer at New Paths Inc. in Flint

Anyone who is a victim or knows someone who is can call 810-257-3422.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

