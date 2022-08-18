DeSantis announces 20 arrests of Floridians for voter fraud

Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown on Aug. 19, 2021. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Tampa Bay Times ]

FORT LAUDERDALE — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people across Florida on charges of voting illegally because they had been convicted of murder or sexual assault charges.

Under Florida law, people convicted of those crimes are not entitled to have their civil rights restored and are not eligible to vote.

DeSantis, in making the announcement Thursday afternoon in a courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, said there would be other arrests for people who cast ballots but were not eligible to vote in Florida for other reasons.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said that officers made arrests Thursday in the Tampa, Orlando and Miami areas.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

