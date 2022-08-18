ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis announces 20 arrests of Floridians for voter fraud

By Bianca Padró Ocasio
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown on Aug. 19, 2021. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Tampa Bay Times ]

FORT LAUDERDALE — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people across Florida on charges of voting illegally because they had been convicted of murder or sexual assault charges.

Under Florida law, people convicted of those crimes are not entitled to have their civil rights restored and are not eligible to vote.

DeSantis, in making the announcement Thursday afternoon in a courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, said there would be other arrests for people who cast ballots but were not eligible to vote in Florida for other reasons.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said that officers made arrests Thursday in the Tampa, Orlando and Miami areas.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 23

Fight Orwellianism
4d ago

This is nothing but propaganda. The twist here is the people of the state of Florida voted to allow ex-felon’s the right to vote but this authoritarian even before assuming office, began plotting to undermine the will of Florida voters and, importantly, the will of Republican voters. They devised a scheme that conditioned ex-felons’ rights restoration on how much money they have. This “pay-to-vote system,” according to Judge Robert Hinkle of the Northern District of Florida, amounted to a modern-day poll tax. Blocking voting-rights restoration is just the latest episode of Republican leaders pandering to the far-right fringes and special interests at the expense of the majority of Republican voters.

Reply(1)
6
Erick Williams
4d ago

🤔 question...desantass signs in a bill to stop loud music being played in the car. which targets blacks ..... but yet I get robocalls all day long, I get scammed by home builders (police can't find them) 😒 I have to buy car insurance and still have to fight to get repairs, I have to buy home insurance which doesn't cover any destruction to my home and who will eventually drop even though I never used it.how about helping the real citizens of Florida instead of targeting music in somebody's car.

Reply(4)
11
Raymond Peeples
4d ago

Oh my… everything changes now.. those 20 votes will bring da-house down! Hahahaha

Reply
7
