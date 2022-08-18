“This is the end of the tunnel and beginning of the light.” After an uncertain couple of years, those words from John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners, at this year’s CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, seem a perfect allegory for the production industry at large, but no less, and decidedly more so, for that host city, Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO