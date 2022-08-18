ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Oktoberfest is Coming To The Orleans

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s never too early to start planning for Oktoberfest and ‘Seven Oh Brew’ is bringing the most authentic celebration to The Orleans Festival grounds. JC Fernandez is joined by John Bentham from ‘Seven Oh Brew’ to learn more about this event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

DAYLIGHT Beach Club kicks off Labor Day Weekend celebration

Labor Day Weekend is approaching and DAYLIGHT Beach Club is ready to celebrate with top music performances!. BLXST, Swae Lee, Joe Kay, and Rubi Rose will be performing at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on September 3-5. Labor Day Weekend Schedule. Saturday, September 3: BLXST. Sunday, September 4: Swae Lee,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Clark County officials declares August 22 'Cheech and Chong Day'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — August 22 has a new significance here in Clark County. On Tuesday, Clark County commissioner Tick Segerbloom posted a photo with Cheech and Chong with the caption, 'Cheech and Chong Day in Clark County.'. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère' celebrates 13,000...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

House of Love hosts community resource and job fair

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The house of vegas pride and social influence foundation partnered up with a local nonprofit, jet foundation, for its second annual house of love community resource and job fair. Individuals and families were able to come out to pick up resources and services, including h-I-v...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Goodman
news3lv.com

Clark County hosts memorial for 21st anniversary of 9/11

Join Clark County in remembering those fallen during 9/11. On Sunday, September 11, Clark County will be hosting a memorial service at the Government Center at 9:11 a.m. A survivor of the New York City Fire Department will speak. Retired New York firefighter Frank Pizzaro will make an appearance to...
news3lv.com

New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

The Dollar Loan Center to host 'draft day' hiring event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with the City of Henderson, is set to host a 'draft day' job fair later this week. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the main entrance of The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Family Business#Food Drink#Great Buns Bakery#The Vegas Chamber#Italian#American Club#Capriottis#Rum Runner
8newsnow.com

Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)

The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
LAS VEGAS, NV
provideocoalition.com

Las Vegas Under the “Lights, Camera, Action!” Part One

“This is the end of the tunnel and beginning of the light.” After an uncertain couple of years, those words from John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners, at this year’s CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, seem a perfect allegory for the production industry at large, but no less, and decidedly more so, for that host city, Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local dispensary collects 20 donors for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local cannabis dispensary The Sanctuary welcomed 20 donors during its "Roll It Up" blood drive. On Friday, shoppers had the opportunity to roll up their sleeves amidst the nationwide blood supply shortage. Donation efforts will be able to save 30 locals in need. The Sanctuary...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
news3lv.com

"Give blood right away" Emergency blood shortage issued nationwide and in Nevada

Blood services provider Vitalant officially issued an emergency blood shortage in the nation and Las Vegas, as supply has dropped 50 percent since the beginning of the summer. "This emergency is a very serious situation," said Brittany Estrella. "The statement of an emergency blood shortage is something we haven’t put out into the community in several years.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy