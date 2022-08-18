Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Oktoberfest is Coming To The Orleans
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s never too early to start planning for Oktoberfest and ‘Seven Oh Brew’ is bringing the most authentic celebration to The Orleans Festival grounds. JC Fernandez is joined by John Bentham from ‘Seven Oh Brew’ to learn more about this event.
news3lv.com
Life is Beautiful hosts cleanup event in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some early risers helped clean up the streets of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. Life is Beautiful hosted the cleanup event in partnership with Caridad Gardens and the city of Las Vegas's "Keep Las Vegas Beautiful" initiative. People who are passionate about community service were...
Stephanos Greek and Mediterranean Grill Looks to Be Expanding with Enterprise Location
It’s the local brand’s third restaurant
news3lv.com
DAYLIGHT Beach Club kicks off Labor Day Weekend celebration
Labor Day Weekend is approaching and DAYLIGHT Beach Club is ready to celebrate with top music performances!. BLXST, Swae Lee, Joe Kay, and Rubi Rose will be performing at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on September 3-5. Labor Day Weekend Schedule. Saturday, September 3: BLXST. Sunday, September 4: Swae Lee,...
news3lv.com
Clark County officials declares August 22 'Cheech and Chong Day'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — August 22 has a new significance here in Clark County. On Tuesday, Clark County commissioner Tick Segerbloom posted a photo with Cheech and Chong with the caption, 'Cheech and Chong Day in Clark County.'. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère' celebrates 13,000...
Chevys Fresh Mex’s Return to Nevada at Showcase Mall Gets $3M Price Tag
The massive flagship restaurant at Showcase Mall will seat more than 400 guests
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
news3lv.com
House of Love hosts community resource and job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The house of vegas pride and social influence foundation partnered up with a local nonprofit, jet foundation, for its second annual house of love community resource and job fair. Individuals and families were able to come out to pick up resources and services, including h-I-v...
news3lv.com
Clark County hosts memorial for 21st anniversary of 9/11
Join Clark County in remembering those fallen during 9/11. On Sunday, September 11, Clark County will be hosting a memorial service at the Government Center at 9:11 a.m. A survivor of the New York City Fire Department will speak. Retired New York firefighter Frank Pizzaro will make an appearance to...
Human Nature returns to the stage in Las Vegas
The Australian pop vocal group will be performing a residency in Las Vegas for the first time in a few years.
news3lv.com
New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
news3lv.com
The Dollar Loan Center to host 'draft day' hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Dollar Loan Center, in conjunction with the City of Henderson, is set to host a 'draft day' job fair later this week. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the main entrance of The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
8newsnow.com
Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
1oaklasvegas.com
Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)
The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
provideocoalition.com
Las Vegas Under the “Lights, Camera, Action!” Part One
“This is the end of the tunnel and beginning of the light.” After an uncertain couple of years, those words from John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners, at this year’s CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, seem a perfect allegory for the production industry at large, but no less, and decidedly more so, for that host city, Las Vegas, Nevada.
news3lv.com
Local dispensary collects 20 donors for blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local cannabis dispensary The Sanctuary welcomed 20 donors during its "Roll It Up" blood drive. On Friday, shoppers had the opportunity to roll up their sleeves amidst the nationwide blood supply shortage. Donation efforts will be able to save 30 locals in need. The Sanctuary...
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Lights host largest US citizen swear-in ceremony in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Lights have made history by hosting the largest swearing-in ceremony for new US citizens in recent Clark County history in conjunction with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The event happened during the halftime of the team's home game versus the Sacramento...
963kklz.com
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
news3lv.com
"Give blood right away" Emergency blood shortage issued nationwide and in Nevada
Blood services provider Vitalant officially issued an emergency blood shortage in the nation and Las Vegas, as supply has dropped 50 percent since the beginning of the summer. "This emergency is a very serious situation," said Brittany Estrella. "The statement of an emergency blood shortage is something we haven’t put out into the community in several years.”
