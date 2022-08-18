LaMelo Ball's Dreamy New Sneaker Releases Soon

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's signature shoe, the MB.01 'Iridescent Dreams' drops on August 22.

Here are a few facts we know about LaMelo Ball. First, he is not from here. Second, he is one of one. Third, Ball is him. Now that we have that out of the way, we can move forward.

The 20-year-old point guard has found his place on and off the court. The Charlotte Hornets and Puma have allowed Ball to flourish and remain true to himself. Ball was named to his first NBA All-Star team this year, and he just so happened to debut his first signature sneaker - the Puma MB.01.

Ball is enormously popular with the younger generation thanks to his play style and unrelenting authenticity. Puma has capitalized off Ball's cult following by flooding the streets with numerous different colorways of his first signature sneaker.

The newest colorway 'Iridescent Dreams, ' drops Monday, August 22. Starting at 10:00 a.m., fans can purchase the MB.01 'Iridescent Dreams' for $125 on Puma's website and select retailers.

Puma provided the following product story on its website :

The new LaMelo Ball drop, MB.01 Iridescent Dreams, is here. In sleek black, the now-iconic disruptive design gives off a game-ready glow with its luminous Melo branding. Living up to his “1 of 1” motto, the Not From Here footwear proves yet again that some things just can’t be replicated. So, make like the basketball star and bask in the vibe of this high-shine style—on and off the court. With space-age PUMA Hoops tech, including NITRO foam, be ready to illuminate the lane and your look.

The entire run for the Puma MB.01 has been amazing. While we are excited to see what Puma and Ball have up their sleeves for the second signature sneaker, it is sad to see such a fantastic hoop shoe near the end of its run. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

