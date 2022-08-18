‘The Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard Confirms He And Susie Evans Are Living Separately And Pursuing A Long-Distance Relationship

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Your People-Pleasing Summer Brunch Guide for Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Are Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Still Together? Find Out Where They Stand Today!
Wait a minute ... are The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and season 26 contestant Susie Evans still together? Though the videographer left him in Iceland, they've since rekindled their romance. Keep reading to find...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Meghan Markle releases first Spotify podcast episode starring Serena Williams
Meghan Markle’s podcast series Archetypes has launched on Spotify.On Tuesday (23 August), the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s long-awaited podcast was released. The podcast has been made by Spotify and the Sussexes’ production company. Archewell AudioThe first episode of Archetypes features an interview between Markle and Serena Williams, who recently announced that she was retiring from tennis.The episode, titled “The Misconception of Ambition” also features an interview with Dr Laura Kay.You can listen to the podcast episode here.When Archetypes was first announced, it was said that the Spotify podcast would “investigate the labels that try to hold women...
The fastest way to post multiple Instagram story pics at once
Make sure you get all those pics in order. Nathana Rebouças / Unsplash; John Kennedy / Popular ScienceFor when you don't have time to post one Instagram story slide at a time.
