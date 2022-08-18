Read full article on original website
Live Healthy Appalachia promotes healthy eating in Southeast Ohio
Food is a basic necessity, but not all meals are created equal. With its mission of empowering people to make healthy choices, Live Healthy Appalachia, or LHA, is a nonprofit organization that focuses on educating Athens residents by engaging in community relationships. According to the 2020 Athens County Health Assessment,...
City Council: Committees discuss possible land acquisition for new fire station
Athens City Council met Monday to hear from committees, including the Committee of the Whole and the Planning and Development Committee, who discussed a possible land acquisition for the new fire station as well as a grant application to plant trees in Athens. City Council President Chris Knisley, speaking for...
OU to continue to adhere to CDC masking, testing guidelines
As Athens County COVID-19 cases rise and fall, Ohio University students will be expected to comply with changes in the university masking policy. Despite the disbandment of OU’s COVID Operations following the 2022 Spring Semester, the COVID-19 virus will still influence student life. As cases rise and fall, students will be expected to follow the university’s masking and testing policies throughout the Fall Semester.
Finding balance in family, friends, passions during busy school year
The first week of school in college is full of uncertainty, excitement and wondering how to make sense of balancing involvement in academics, organizations and social activities. Students on campus may feel overwhelmed and confused about whether or not the rest of the semester will be successful due to all of their responsibilities.
Football: Get to know Ohio's defensive line
Ohio has had a lot to work on and adapt over the offseason, including its defense. Its defensive line looks a little different this year but has the same goal: keep Ohio from getting down in games and help the team hold on to its leads. Here’s a breakdown of...
Tips with Tate: You don’t need to have it all figured out when you start college
Before starting college, there can be a lot of pressure and anxiety about what's to come on campus. Even after submitting college applications, the overwhelming feeling and worrying can linger and become quite miserable. When I experienced the looming thoughts of whether or not I was doing things "right, "this is what I wish I knew:
